August 20th “Most Likely” Date For Usyk Joshua Rematch

The return fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua has been delayed again. The “working date” of July 23rd Eddie Hearn spoke of is out and the new date is “most likely” to be August 20th. This is the word according to Usyk’s promoter Oleksandr Krasyuk. As for the venue, Krasyuk says the return fight will most probably take place somewhere “in the Middle East.”

This choice of location is no real surprise, seeing how the massive money on offer from that part of the world is, well, massive. Krasyuk said an official announcement is expected to come next week some time.

So, by the time Usyk and Joshua get back in the ring together they will each have been inactive for almost 11 solid months. This is of course far from ideal, yet a number of factors have added to the delay – not least the Ukraine conflict. But there is no doubt, ring-rust could certainly prove to be a factor in the fight on August 20.

Joshua has as we know brought in new trainer Robert Garcia and Garcia has said he will do “everything it takes” to ensure AJ becomes champion again. If Joshua can do it, he will become a three-time heavyweight ruler. If, on the other hand, Joshua loses to Usyk a second time, he will fight who knows who? Usyk will, if victorious in August, be aiming to fight Tyson Fury in a massive unification showdown, but Joshua’s future would be less clear.

After it’s taken almost a year to get the rematch on, Usyk and Joshua are seemingly headed, finally, to the sequel. But until the fight is officially signed, sealed and delivered, there is always a chance the date could be moved yet again.

As far as Fury fighting again, Bob Arum recently told fight Hype that although Fury is retired right now, “he will unretire when we come to him with the next big event.”

Fury has released a short message in which he says otherwise:

“Second session of the day. Smashing it! Come on, guys! I’ve just read today that I’m supposed to be coming out of retirement. That is news to me. As far as I am concerned, I’m staying!” Fury said.

But whoever knows for sure with Fury?