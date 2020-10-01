As Fury-Wilder III Moves Dates Again, Tyson Fury Sets A Deadline

With the news that the third and final fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder has had yet another change of date – the December 19th date no longer valid, this due to a conflicting schedule, the fight to have gone head to head with some major football games – Fury has set a deadline. Fury told Talk Sport that unless he has a concrete date for the fight in December, he will look at taking on another opponent.

There is no word yet on the new date for Fury-Wilder III, but there is a chance the fight could actually be moved forward, not back. So this could suit Fury. But if he gets no solid and confirmed date in December, Fury insists he will move on with his career.

“I’m in very good shape, and I’m ready to fight right now, but I keep hearing different stories about what’s happening in my career,” Fury said. “I’m supposed to be boxing on December 19 against Deontay Wilder in the trilogy, but every two days I hear something different.

The one thing I want to announce to the world is that I will be fighting in December, whether it’s Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas or Joe Bloggs in England.

If they want to put it back until next year, I want to fight now, next week, or the next couple of months. I’ve made it very clear that if we don’t do it in America, I want a homecoming in England.”

This seems fair enough from Fury. He has waited long enough for the contracted third fight with Wilder, and of course, he wants to get his career moving. Again, there is a chance the third fight could be moved forward, into either earlier in December or who knows, maybe sometime in November.

Therefore the fight may go on this year after all. But Fury wants confirmation, and he wants it soon. Otherwise, who might his dance partner be in the homecoming he spoke of?

If Fury did move on, though, where would that leave Wilder? All we fans can do is wait and see what transpires.