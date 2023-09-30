Arum On Potential Canelo-Terence Crawford Fight: “He Wipes The Floor With Him!”

Whether you feel a fight between pound-for-pound stars Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford is a potential fight or a possible fight, we all agree it’s a very, very interesting fight. On this score, Top Rank boss Bob Arum agrees, even though he says he can see “only one winner.”

Speaking with Fight Hub ahead of tonight’s also interesting fight, between Canelo and Jermell Charlo, Arum said that in his opinion, if Canelo and Crawford do get it on, Canelo “wipes the floor with him.”

“I think Canelo wipes the floor with him. I love Crawford……I told you, when Crawford and [Errol] Spence [fought], Crawford would beat the hell out of him. But Canelo is a different proposition,” Arum said. “It’s an interesting fight, but I think there’s only one winner. Because Canelo, yeah [he’s the bigger guy], Canelo is used to fighting at a particular level, and I don’t think that Terence can hurt Canelo, but Canelo can hurt Terence.”

Arum went on to say that he doesn’t see anybody beating Crawford at 147 pounds. However, as we know, in order for “Bud” to fight the Mexican superstar, he would have to jump up not one, not two, but three weight divisions! It’s a real shot at greatness Crawford would be taking, but the unbeaten, undisputed welterweight king says he wants to fight Canelo at 168 pounds. It really would be some audacious move, even for a fighter as gifted as Crawford.

Would it be just too much of a jump? Heck, plenty of people feel Charlo, who will get it on with Canelo in a matter of hours, has bitten off more than he can possibly chew in going up two weight divisions. Then again, Crawford, who turned 36 a couple of days ago and is currently 40-0(31), might well be a generational talent, a true great among greats.

Is Arum wrong on this one, or does Canelo really “wipe the floor” with Crawford, a fighter who has yet to (officially) hit the floor one time during his entire career?

First up, let’s see how Canelo, at age 33 and with a considerable amount of wear and tear on his body at 59-2-2(39) looks against Charlo. No doubt, Terence Crawford will be tuning in tonight.