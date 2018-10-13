Artur Szpilka vs Mariusz Wach – “Battle of Poland” On November 10

A heavyweight “Battle of Poland” will go down on November 10 in Gliwice, Poland as Artur Szpilka and Mariusz Wach will collide in a fight both men say they simply have to win. According to a piece via onet.pl, both former world title challengers said at yesterday’s press conference how they look at the upcoming fight as one that is “for all or nothing.”





It could prove to be an entertaining rumble, a possible slugfest. Szpilka, 21-3(15) and a southpaw, is best known to fight fans for his game effort against WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder, who scored a brutal KO over him back in January of 2016. Since then the 29 year old known as “The Pin” has been stopped by fellow Pole Adam Kownacki and he has beaten a faded Dominic Guinn.

As for 38 year old Wach, 33-3(17), “The Viking” lost a wide 12-round decision to Wladimir Klitschko back in November of 2012 (he did manage to briefly wobble Wladimir during the otherwise one-sided affair) and since then the 6’7” giant has gone 6-2, losing to Jarrell Miller last time out, in November of last year. Now, a year on, Wach is aiming to get back into contention at the expense of his countryman.

It’s a toss-up who wins this one. Szpilka has youth on his side, while Wach has almost five-inches in height on the younger man. Both men can punch some, if not devastatingly, and both are tough and experienced. As far as chin goes, Szpilka has been stopped in all three of his defeats (to Wilder, Kownacki and to Bryant Jennings), while Wach has been halted twice (by Alexander Povetkin, back in 2015) and by Miller.

A big deal in Poland, Wach Vs. Szpilka could prove to be a fun fight, yet the winner will have to do a lot more before he gets to where he wants to be – in line for another crack at a world title.





The faster, fresher and younger Szpilka is the pick to win here, but he might have to go the full 12-rounds to get the victory.