RESULTS: Tete defeats Aloyan & Tabiti decisions Fayfer

Zolani Tete (28-3, 21 KOs) and Andrew Tabiti (17-0, 13 KOs) both score unanimous decision wins after twelve tough rounds in Saturday’s Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals at the Ekaterinburg Expo, Ekaterinburg Russia.





(Photo credit: World Boxing Super Series)

“It was a good fight,” said Tete. “My jab and footwork were decisive.”

The South African defended his WBO Bantamweight World title, in the battle of the southpaws, by outpointing Russian Mikhail Aloyan.

The judges scored it 114-111, 114-111 and 114-110 after twelve competitive rounds all in favor of ‘Last Born’. However, Aloyan, a two-time world champion as an amateur but with only four professional fights, impressed his experienced opponent.





“Aloyan proved he is one of the best by going 12 rounds with me. He is a clever fighter who will become a world champion one day.”

In the semi-final, Tete will face the winner of Ryan Burnett vs Nonito Donaire which takes place on November 3rd in Glasgow.

“I wish Ryan Burnett will win, and I think he will. I always wanted to meet him.”

In the second quarter-final of the evening, a cruiserweight clash between American Andrew Tabiti and Russian Ruslan Fayfer (23-1, 16 KOs), the scores were 116-11, 115-112 and 114-113 all in favor of the ‘The Beast’.





After a cautious opening of the Ali Trophy quarter-final and IBF final eliminator, Tabiti was considerably better in mid rounds, and in the last two rounds where he troubled Fayfer.

Fayfer did play his part, especially in rounds eight to ten, when he bulldozed his way in to try and land a decisive blow, but in the end, he did not have enough in the tank to switch the fight to his side.

“The guy was really awkward, he wanted to make it dirty,” said Tabiti. “My game plan was to be relaxed at the beginning and then getting off towards the end of the fight.”

Tabiti will face the winner of next Saturday’s quarter-final in Orlando between Poland’s Mateusz Masternak and Cuba’s Yunier Dorticos.

“I think Dorticos will win next week,” concluded Tabiti.

Tickets for the WBSS Quarter-Finals October 20 at the CFE Arena, Orlando, USA – Emmanuel Rodriguez vs Jason Moloney & Yunier Dorticos vs Mateusz Masternak – starting from $30 (plus fees) are on sale at TicketMaster.com.

Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals:

1. October 7th, Yokohama Arena, Yokohama, Japan – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Naoya Inoue (Japan) beat Juan Carlos Payano (Dominican Republic) – KO 1:10 of the first round

WBA ‘Regular’ Bantamweight Championship

&

Kiryl Relikh (Belarus) beat Eduard Troyanovsky (Russia) – UD 115-113 (x3)

WBA Super-Lightweight Championship

2. October 13th, Ekaterinburg Expo, Ekaterinburg, Russia – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Zolani Tete (South Africa) vs Mikhail Aloyan (Russia) – UD 114-111, 114-111 & 114-11

WBO Bantamweight World Championship

&

Andrew Tabiti (USA) vs Ruslan Fayfer (Russia) – UD 116-11, 115-112 & 114-11

Cruiserweight Quarter-Final

3. October 20th, CFE Arena, Orlando, USA – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Emmanuel Rodriguez (Puerto Rico) vs. Jason Moloney (Australia)

IBF Bantamweight Championship

&

Yunier Dorticos (Cuba) vs. Mateusz Masternak (Poland).

Cruiserweight Quarter-Final

TICKETS: From $30 (plus fees) here: TicketMaster.com

4. October 27th, U.N.O. Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, USA – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Regis Prograis (United States) vs. Terry Flanagan (England)

WBC Super-Lightweight Diamond Title

&

Ivan Baranchyk (Belarus) vs Anthony Yigit (Sweden)

IBF Super-Lightweight Championship

TICKETS: From $30 (plus fees) here: TicketMaster.com

5. November 3rd, SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Ryan Burnett (Northern Ireland) vs. Nonito Donaire (Philippines)

WBA ‘Unified’ Bantamweight Championship & WBC Bantamweight Diamond Title

&

Josh Taylor (Scotland) vs. Ryan Martin (United States)

WBC Super-Lightweight Silver Title

TICKETS: From £35 (plus fees) here: thessehydro.com

6. November 10th, UIC Pavilion in Chicago, USA – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Mairis Briedis vs. Noel Mikaelian

Cruiserweight Quarter-Final

&

Krzysztof Glowacki vs. Maksim Vlasov

Cruiserweight Quarter-Final

TICKETS: From $30 (plus fees) here: TicketMaster.com (On sale: Mon 1 Oct)

Season II divisions and Ali Trophy quarter-final match-ups:

Bantamweight:

Ryan Burnett (Northern Ireland) vs. Nonito Donaire (Philippines)

WBA ‘Unified’ World Championship and WBC Diamond Title

Zolani Tete (South Africa) vs. Mikhail Aloyan (Russia) – Tete W UD

WBO World Championship

Naoya Inoue (Japan) vs. Juan Carlos Payano (Dominican Republic) – Inoue W KO1

WBA ‘Regular’ World Championship

Emmanuel Rodriguez (Puerto Rico) vs. Jason Moloney (Australia)

IBF World Championship

Super-Lightweight:

Regis Prograis (United States) vs. Terry Flanagan (England)

WBC Diamond Title

Josh Taylor (Scotland) vs. Ryan Martin (United States)

WBC Silver Title

Kiryl Relikh (Belarus) vs. Eduard Troyanovsky (Russia) – Relikh W UD12

WBA World Championship

Ivan Baranchyk (Belarus) vs. Anthony Yigit (Sweden)

IBF World Championship

Cruiserweight:

Mairis Briedis (Latvia) vs. Noel Mikaelian (Germany)

Yunier Dorticos (Cuba) vs. Mateusz Masternak (Poland)

Krzysztof Glowacki (Poland) vs. Maksim Vlasov (Russia)

Ruslan Fayfer (Russia) vs. Andrew Tabiti (United States) – Tabiti W UD

IBF Eliminator