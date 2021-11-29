Unbeaten Heavyweight Banger Arslanbek Makhmudov To Face Mariusz Wach In January

Unbeaten Russian heavyweight puncher Arslanbek Makhmudov is badly in need of rounds, having never been extended beyond the 7th round as a pro.

The 32-year-old from Mozdok is currently 13-0 and only three of these fights have lasted more than a round. Now, as RingTV.com reports, Makhmudov will face experienced Pole Mariusz Wach in Canada on January 22nd. This could be the fight where Makhmudov gets in some rounds he so badly needs.

Last seen wiping out Erkan Teper via one-round corner retirement win, the 6’5.5” Makhmudov, who had Teper down prior to his surrender on the stool, went straight back to the gym after the September 23rd win.

Wach, now 41 years old, is currently 36-7(19) and his last fight saw him lose a decision to Hughie Fury back in December of 2020. Before that fight, in June of last year, Wach pounded out a ten-round decision over Kevin “Kingpin” Johnson.

Stopped just three times – by Alexander Povetkin, Jarrell Miller, and Martin Bakole – Wach has also been in with Wladimir Klitschko (L12), Christian Hammer (WKO6), and Dillian Whyte (L10). Wach is by far and away the best test yet for Makhmudov.

On paper at least. But Makhmudov has shown genuine punching power and his team, Eye Of The Tiger, expect very big things of him., In fact, Camille Estephan of EOTT, has said his fighter is the most feared heavyweight puncher out there right now. Estephan believes his fighter will become world champion if he’s given the opportunity.

This fight will see Makhmudov, who is based in Canada, have his thirteenth fight there, his other bout having taken place in Mexico. Makhmudov has not gone past a round since September of 2019, when Julian Fernandez made it into the third. Can Wach extend Makhmudov, or will we see the giant Pole (6’7.5”) fall in January? How far can Makhmudov go? If he makes short work of Wach he will make quite a statement.

Fans love a puncher, in particular a heavyweight puncher. But maybe we will get to see a little more of Makhmudov in this fight.