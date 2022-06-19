Anthony Yarde says Beterbiev is fighting him next in London

Anthony Yarde says he’s been told he’ll be fighting IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev next in October in London following his second-round knockout win tonight over WBO champion Joe Smith Jr. at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Interestingly, Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) said immediately after the fight that he wants WBA champion Dmitry Bivol next in an undisputed 175-lb championship.

However, Yarde was at the fight and told a swarm of media that he’s already been told the battle with Beterbiev was happening next. That’s also what Top Rank promoter Bob Arum said as well. He was deadset against the idea of Beterbiev fighting Bivol next.

Yarde didn’t have much good to say about Beterbiev, saying that he looked slow and that Canelo Alvarez would match up well with him if they fought.

If Beterbiev fights Yarde next, there will be a lot of disappointed boxing fans because they want to see him fight Bivol rather than the British fighter. After all, he’s already been beaten by 36-year-old Sergey Kovalev and domestic fighter Lyndon Arthur.

Yarde believes he’s next for Beterbiev

“I think it’s going to be a very exciting fight. I look forward to it because it’s another opportunity, and this is what I’m in the sport for,” said Anthony Yarde to Secondsout about him potentially fighting Beterbiev next.

“That’s not looking likely,” said Yarde when asked if he’ll accept a step aside so Beterbiev can fight Dmitry Bivol next. “What I’ve been told, Beterbiev is coming to London. They’ve been saying October.

“The preparation will begin intensely as soon as I get back to London. I think a lot of Smith’s tactics played into the hands of Beterbiev.

“I hit hard too,” said Yarde when told that Beterbiev hits hard. I think it would be a bigger fight in London. That’s down to the promoters [whether it’s PPV].

“From what I just seen and the record, I would say Beterbiev [is better than Dmitry Bivol]. But Beterbiev didn’t just fight Canelo.

“I think Canelo is a sharper shooter, and I think at might surprise,” said Yarde when asked what would happen if Canelo were the next opponent for Beterbiev.

Anthony says Beterbiev is slow

“Stylistically, I think Canelo does better against Beterbiev than he did Bivol because Bivol is more footwork, sharp, short punches, quick punches. Beterbiev, from what I saw, they were heavy, slow punches.

“So, I think Canelo, with his experience, I hear he’s sparred a lot of cruiserweights. So, I think skill-wise, he’d do better against Beterbiev.

“When I fought Kovalev, he was a sharper shooter than Beterbiev. He throws sharper, snappier shots, and that’s how he knocked out most of his opponents.

“Yes, because they always talk like they want to fight for next. Okay, let’s do it,” said Beterbiev to the media about his interest in fighting WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol next. “I don’t know, but we need this fight, I think so,” said Beterbiev when asked how the fight with Bivol plays out.”