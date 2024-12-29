Anthony Joshua’s 2025 Plans: Tyson Fury or Daniel Dubois Rematch

Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua is interested in only two fights in 2025: a rematch against IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois and the ‘Battle of Britain’ clash against Tyson Fury.

Hearn prefers Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) because of the huge interest. He says it’s the “biggest fight in boxing.” However, he may be misjudging the interest fans outside of the UK have in seeing Joshua and Fury fight at this stage.

Is It Too Late?

Neither was ever popular in the United States, and now it’s even less so. Most fans see it as a going-away sale between two shopworn heavyweights who never really proved themselves against truly elite-level fighters during their careers.

The fight will do well in the UK on PPV, and if Turki Al-Sheikh can build it up, it might do decent numbers worldwide if he stacks the undercard. It’s definitely not the biggest in boxing, and that’s laughable.

“For us, there’s only two fights were interested in. Daniel Dubois rematch and Tyson Fury,” said Eddie Hearn to iFL TV, talking about Anthony Joshua. “He’d [AJ] love another chance to become world heavyweight champion. “So, now the Fury fight is there. It might not be as big as it could have been, but it’s still the biggest fight in boxing. Tell me a bigger fight in boxing. It doesn’t exist. AJ-Fury is the biggest fight in the sport of boxing. “So, once the dust settles, I guess it’s up to me and Frank and the guys. Right now, I doubt that Fury is thinking about fighting again or fighting AJ. He’s still pissed off, and he’ll go away and spend time with his family. I mentioned two names for us [Joshua]. Tell me two names for Tyson Fury. There’s only one.”

Given Fury’s recent performance last week, with his 12-round unanimous decision loss to unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Ushyk and Joshua’s knockout loss to Daniel Dubois, Hearn needs to match them quickly before someone else beats them.

“For me, Fury fights AJ, or I don’t know who else he’d want to fight. No, there’s no demand for a third fight,” said Hearn.”His Excellency isn’t looking to make a third fight,” said Hearn when asked about the possibility of Fury fighting a trilogy against Oleksandr Usyk.

“We all know those two [Fury and AJ] come together, and it’s just a monster. I don’t think it’s a time to call it out, but common sense, hopefully, will prevail. We’re all getting on, we’re all talking. We all want to do great fights and do big business. So, hopefully, you’ll see that, and if not. If Dubois comes through Parker, we’d [Joshua] like the rematch,” said Hearn about AJ.