Anthony Joshua – I’m taking Pulev very seriously

Anthony Joshua wants his fans to know that he’s not overlooking Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs) like some people believe to be the case for their fight on Saturday.

Despite Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) holding down the IBF, WBA, and WBO heavyweight titles, he says he sees himself as the challenger in this fight against the 39-year-old Pulev.

It’s possible that Joshua, 30, understands that he’s facing a guy with more technical ability and, of course, more experience.

While the two huge heavyweights have close to the same amount of fights in the pro game, Pulev had a long amateur career in Bulgaria in which he fought the best from all around the world.

Joshua cannot look at Pulev as an old guy like some boxing fan see him, as he’s more able-bodied than the vast majority of the younger top contenders in the heavyweight division.

Pulev keeps himself in shape year-round, and he’s able to do a lot of different things inside the ring.

One thing that could hurt Pulev’s chances of winning the fight is the weight that he took off.

He’s lost a lot of muscle during training camp, and he looks a lot smaller than Joshua compared to earlier photos when the two faced off during the kick off for the fight.

Joshua feels like a challenger

“I feel like a challenger,” said Joshua. “So before it was like the gravy train. So now it’s about the train I control. This ain’t about the hype train.

“This is the real dog. I’m not underestimating anyone. You’ve seen a lot happen this year with fighters underestimating fighters. So if you take your opponent seriously, it eliminates any chance of them winning. I’m taking Pulev very seriously.

“I don’t know,” said Joshua when asked which version of AJ fans will see on Saturday. “I’ve got a lot of tricks up my sleeves, and I’ve been working on different things.

“I’m a keen learner, and I’m like a sponge. I soak up a lot of information. Rob has two guys that I’m working with as well. So I’m learning from them over the pandemic. It’s been about a year since I last fought.

“I don’t know what AJ will come to the ring. Ultimately, I’m there to win. Whether it’s the jab or the uppercut, I’ve got the pressure to win.

“I don’t know how different it would have been, but it would have been a serious fight, though, because he’s good,” Joshua said when asked how it would have been if he fought Pulev in 2017.

“I’ve seen the destruction the old guys are doing. Klitschko has done well, Povetkin has done well, and now Pulev is here older and wiser. Experience has helped him, and it’s helped me as well,” said Joshua.

There’s so much riding on this fight with Pulev for Joshua that he literally cannot slip up if he wants the massive money fight against Tyson Fury, and there are no guarantees that he won’t.

In many of Joshua’s fights, he’s looked vulnerable, but he’s been able to pull through with his size and power. Pulev, 6’4 1/2″, has the size and the technical ability to beat Joshua.

If Pulev can find his way to Joshua’s chin often enough on Saturday, he could send him down to his second career defeat. What a shocker that would be, especially for Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

He’s the one that has been making predictions of Joshua destroying Pulev and beating him up.

Joshua: Last man standing

I’ve been punched by the strongest people many times, and I’m still here today,” said Joshua to Sky Sports.

“That never changed me, so when I took a little loss to Ruiz, I don’t think that’s enough to change someone like me.

“I’ve got a lot of character. “I’m definitely going to get hit, and he’s going to get hit as well, so it will be the last man standing,” said Joshua.

“I’ve got a good fighter in front of me in Pulev,” said Joshua in resisting attempts to steer him onto different subjects. “Good luck to all the other heavyweights out there.

“Right now, my focus is on Pulev. I’m ready to go 12 rounds. It’s up to them,” Joshua said about his PPV fight and whether fans should purchase it.

“I don’t want to push anyone. Good luck to those tuning in; I appreciate you. It’s not just about me. There’s a big undercard as well,” said Joshua.

AJ sounds like he plans on making it a war on Saturday, which would be surprising given how he fought his last fight against Andy Ruiz Jr last December.

Joshua fought like a bulky, less athletic version of Wladimir Klitschko last year in December in boxing his way to a dull 12 round decision over Ruiz Jr.

Afterward, Joshua took massive heat from boxing fans for his decision to play it safe and win ugly. Maybe for that reason, Joshua wants to go back to his entertaining style of fighting and look to slug with Pulev.

AJ staying focused on Pulev

“It’s going to be a good match-up,” said Joshua. “He’s good; he’s not a light touch. My focus is solely on Kubrat Pulev. I did expect it, but I knew I had to control it as well.

“Once I win, then we can discuss other potential [opponents]. I want to win badly. Pulev, Pulev, Pulev is my focus,” said Joshua when asked about Deontay Wilder.

“Everyone has got their opinions about that situation as well. He’s a fighter, he’ll come back, and I’m focused on Pulev.

“Let’s give Joe Joyce the credit he deserves first and foremost,” said Joshua about Joyce’s win over Daniel Dubois. “Well done to Joe Joyce, great performance.

“I know Joe well. He’s a great athlete. In terms of Danel Dubois, it’s the right thing to do,” Joshua said about Dubois quitting in his fight with Joyce.

“I could have bashed him, but for me, as a young man, I’ve been there, fought all around the world. I fought Joe Joyce. I sparred Dubois, I sparred Joyce, and I’ve been around the world fighting.

“I know how unforgiving this boxing world is. It’s a rough sport, and you’ve got to have thick skin.

“That’s why I’ve got to focus on Pulev because I can go in there, and when the first bell goes, I’ve got to get that win. Only I’m going to deal with the repercussions.

“So that’s why I’ve got to focus, and that’s why Dubois had his setback. Hopefully, he stays mentally strong, and it doesn’t put a chin in his armor,” Joshua said.

Joshua’s bad experience from his loss to Andy Ruiz Jr in June of last year has taught him a valuable lesson about not overlooking his opponents.

Interestingly, Joshua blames the media for them frequently asking him questions about Deontay Wilder leading up to the first fight with Ruiz. Still, the reality is, he was the one that was driving the narrative, not the media.

AJ can’t afford to overlook Pulev because this is a guy who can do many different things that the portly Ruiz couldn’t do.

Joshua could use movement to beat Ruiz in the rematch, but he can’t count on that for the Pulev fight.

The Bulgarian moves quickly around the ring, and he’s not coming into the fight looking flabby and out of shape like Ruiz Jr.



