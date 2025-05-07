Anthony Joshua Says He Won’t Fight Again Until December; 14-Month Layoff Looms

It could well be that Anthony Joshua endures the longest inactive spell of his pro career this year. The former two-time heavyweight champ revealed over the weekend that he will be undergoing elbow surgery soon, and that he will be forced to stay out of the gym for “six to eight weeks.”

And now, in speaking with ESPN Mexico, the 35 year old has said he will not box again until the month of December This of course means AJ will have a long 14-months of inactivity following his September 2024 KO loss to Daniel Dubois.

Joshua says he wants to let his body heal in fullness, and that in order to do this he will not set foot back in the ring until December.

This is bad news for Anthony Joshua fans, and it’s bad news for those people who had an inkling Joshua would perhaps fight Tyson Fury this summer some time. Fury as we know recently dropped a big hint that he will be back in the ring soon, this in the form of a short video clip Fury posted, with him in the gym with his trailer Sugar Hill Steward.

So, is Joshua eyeing sone other big fight or fights? 14 months is a heck of a long time in boxing, and AJ will have turned 36 by the time he does make his return. How much desire Joshua has left at this stage we just don’t know.

Some fans may ask why, when Joshua says the elbow surgery he will soon have to undergo will keep him out of the gym for “six to eight weeks,” he will wait until December, some seven months from now, before fighting again. But Joshua must feel that it will take time, a considerable amount of time, for his body to fully rid itself of all the niggling injuries he has been suffering from since before his losing fight with Dubois.

Who might Joshua fight when be does come back in December, and where might the fight take place? Is that massive all-British showdown between Joshua and Fury now dead for good?