Anthony Joshua Ranks His Top-Five Ring Performances; Has Ruiz Fight At NO1

Former two-time heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua says he has got the “heart” again, that his time as an elite fighter is not yet over. Phase-one of the latest AJ comeback comes as we know on April 1, against Jermain Franklin. After that, assuming Joshua gets the win, who knows?

But Joshua, after having boxed 27 pro fights – 24 wins, 22 by KO – has already had some up and down career. A huge star capable of filling cavernous arenas, Joshua now has it all to do as he attempts his latest comeback; one he and his backers believe will culminate with a third reign as world heavyweight champ.

But as far as what he has accomplished so far in his nine-and-a-half year pro career, Joshua has some great fights and nights to look back on. And a couple of bad nights. When asked by DAZN to list his five best ring performances, Joshua broke it down as follows:

5: Kevin Johnson.

“This is the worst out of the bunch, it’s difficult, Kevin Johnson,” Joshua said. “He was a step up at the time, he’d been in with former world champions who hadn’t been able to take him out.

Result: Joshua win – TKO2.

4: Dillian Whyte.

“The Dillian Whyte fight for the British title, a very prestigious title in England. It wasn’t a tactical fight, but it was a fight where we went through a lot of adversity.”

Result: Joshua win – TKO7.

3: Wladimir Klitschko.

“Looking at my career as it’s gone on, the reason I said number three is that it gave me a lot of valuable experience, when I hit people they normally stay down, but due to Wladimir Klitshko’s experience and his long reign of being champion, when I put him down in the fifth, he knew how to recover. I thought he was done but he is one of the all time greats for a reason.”

Result: Joshua win – TKO 11.

2: “Prince” Charles Martin.

“After fighting Dillian Whyte [where] I didn’t show any type of technical boxing. In the Whyte [fight] I displayed a lot of aggression and adrenaline and fighting off instinct. In the Charles Martin fight I wanted to show I’m not just a brawler, I know ring awareness, I know how to step back and counter.”

Result: Joshua win – KO2.

1: Andy Ruiz, second fight.

“Saudi Arabia when I boxed Ruiz. It was a really difficult period in my career, I’d lost in June, it wasn’t about Ruiz, it was about being myself, needing to improve. I have my own reasons for that loss, and I made them right.”

Result: Joshua win – Unanimous decision.

Now, what more can AJ go on to accomplish, and can he avoid a fourth defeat? It promises to be a fun ride finding out, especially if the big fights that can be made (Joshua against Deontay Wilder, Joshua against Tyson Fury, Joshua against Joe Joyce, Joshua against Whyte II) do get made.

Can Joshua become a three-time champ?



