Anthony Joshua Embraces ‘Law 15’ Mentality Ahead of Dubois Fight

Anthony Joshua posted on social media total, mentioning “Law 15” from a self-help book, signaling that he’s still trying to psyche his mind up for the battle that awaits against IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois on September 21st.

Law 15 means, “Crush your enemy totally,” and if that is the plan that Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs) has for this fight, he’s going to need a good chin because the 27-year-old Dubois (21-2, 20 KOs) is going to be testing him with shots. I don’t know if Joshua is ready for this kind of puncher at his age.

The Physical and Mental Toll of the Ring

AJ turns 35 on October 15th, and he’s not young for his age upstairs. Physically, he looks young, but when he takes shots to the head, he seems shaky, like a person much older with a lot of wear on him. Some believe that Joshua has classic signs of a person with PTSD and spaz’s out during battle.

For this fight, Joshua is going to need to keep it together mentally because if he freaks out during combat, he’ll be useless, and his trainer, Ben Davison, won’t be able to do much to save him. Pep talks in the corner, or the usual instructions, ‘Throw the right hand, Joshua,’ probably won’t work.

“He may well have PTSD, but he’s going to try and win the battle of the jab early on,” said Gareth A. Davies to the BoxNation YouTube channel about whether Anthony Joshua is mentally damaged from some of his fights that could cause him to experience flashbacks when he gets hit by IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois during their fight on September 21st.

“If Daniel wins, he puts himself in the box seat and gets what he deserves,” said Gareth.

Not necessarily. We already heard His Excellency Turki Alalshikh say that Anthony Joshua will get the fight with Tyson Fury next, even if he loses his fight with Dubois. That means Dubois will not get what he deserves, which is a fight against Fury if he’s victorious. Joshua will be the one who will get the Fury payday, which turns the whole idea of sport upside down.