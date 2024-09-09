40 Years Ago: When Ultimate Fan-favourite Bert Cooper Went Pro

Who from the always lively and dangerous fighting arena lived a more up-and-down, almost always colorful life than Bertram Cooper—aka “Smokin’ Bert?” The warrior from Philly, who was once trained by and nicknamed by heavyweight legend Joe Frazier, gave us fans an almost ridiculous amount of great, fun, and extremely watchable ring encounters. In short, Cooper’s entire career was one big highlight.

Bert—who went pro on September 11th, 1984—may not have won them all; far from it. Cooper’s appetite for partying equaled, indeed, sometimes overtook his zest for combat, with him sometimes losing a fight. But win or lose; the 5’11” Mike Tyson lookalike ALWAYS made it worthwhile when a fan tuned in to see what might happen when he fought the other guy.

Cooper scored some savage KO wins – see his formidable punching skills on display when he met, amongst others, Willie DeWitt and Cecil “Instant” Coffee (this is undoubtedly one of the best handles ever handed to a fighter). In contrast, Bert engaged in unforgettable slugfests against Michael Moorer (an up-and-down affair for both, to be sure), Evander Holyfield (how close Bert came to winning the big one!), and Ray Mercer (in what might have been the most exciting fight that took place during a decade that was chock full of ’em). Bert was also stopped in perhaps surprisingly swift fashion at tines – by Riddick Bowe and George Foreman, amongst others.

You know, the problem was, sometimes too many times, Cooper would enter the ring in no actual shape to fight, strung out after a night (or a few nights) of putting the “P’ in the party. Had it not been for this, well, who knows…. But when he was at his best when he was finely tuned and at his redirect to rumble, Cooper was exceptional. Special. Bert was, forgive the pun (if it is one), born to fight.

Even Bert’s lesser-known fights, his small fights, if you will, were fun to see. During his long career, Cooper slugged it out with just about everyone worth slugging it out with. Consider this as a resume:

Reggie Gross

Henry Tillman

Willie de Witt

Carl Williams

Everett “Bigfoot” Martin

Nate Miller

George Foreman

Orlin Norris

Ray Mercer

Riddick Bowe

Joe Hipp

Evander Holyfield

Michael Moorer

Mike Weaver

Corrie Sanders

Larry Donald

Jeremy Williams

Derrick Jefferson

Fres Oquendo

Joe Mesi

Luis Ortiz.

Now, that, fellow fight fan, fellow appreciator of Bert, is SOME long list of formidable names, fighters, terrors, punchers. And Cooper, always fearless, met them all head-on. Wow, that is all we can say.

But on an aside, how could we ever forget Bert’s oh-so-funny yet cruel lesson of a KO over a guy named Joe Savage? Savage, a self-proclaimed tough bare-knuckle operator, was taken out by “Smoke” in a brief but almost Charlie Chaplin-esque affair in the mid-1990s. Cooper was past his best, yet he sure put the never-to-be-seen-again Savage in his place! Indeed, this short “fight” – you cannot call it that, as Bert ruined this dummy who had the sheer nerve to proclaim himself great the way he did – remains a YouTube fave. Check it out, and you’ll see why!

Cooper, who spent money like it was illegal to keep a hold of, fought on and on and on. Eventually, fewer fighters managed to get Cooper better, and in the end, he suffered 25 defeats. It could be argued that only eight of these losses came over in shape, ready to rumble, not yet old Bert Cooper.

Today, too many greats or near-greats take too much credit. But no one in the ring was ever quite like Bert Cooper. Call him a cult favorite. Call Bert the most consistently exciting, value for money fighter of his day. Call Cooper a fighter who should have done so much more than he did and would have done had he lived the life of a boxer. But always remember that precious few fighters, if any, ever lit the sport up and lived such a thrilling, at times reckless life as “Smoking” Bert did.

Bert Cooper did light up the joint almost every time he fought.