Anthony Joshua Eager To Fight Usyk Or Fury “Once I Get Past Dubois”

Anthony Joshua is focused, fully, on Daniel Dubois, who he of course faces this Saturday night at a sold-out Wembley. But the former two-time heavyweight champ has spoken about what may come next for him “once I’ve got past Dubois.” Speaking with Sky Sports, AJ said his main goal is to fight Oleksandr Usyk again, for a third time.

Joshua said he will absolutely fight Usyk or Tyson Fury “if they call me to fight them,” but that he would prefer to see Usyk repeat his win over Fury in December and therefore fight the unbeaten Ukrainian southpaw once again. Joshua says he thinks Usyk does beat Fury a second time.

“If they call me to fight them, 100 percent. It’s what I do. Fight. I’ll be ready. It’ll be an honour to fight them two,” Joshua said of Usyk and Fury. “I’m not focusing on Usyk and Fury. I’ll watch it. Let me get past Dubois. We’ll see. I think Usyk wins (the rematch with Fury) and I’d rather Usyk wins. I’m just willing to fight anyone. This is my 13th world title fight. So that must mean whoever’s at that level or whoever’s going to come to that level, I’m going to have to compete with. We’re all here to do a job. We’re all here as warriors to fight each other.”

It really will be interesting to see where Joshua goes next if he does beat Dubois on Saturday. Will it be Usyk for a third time, or will we finally get that monstrously huge, many years in the making all-British showdown between AJ and Fury? But again, IF Joshua gets past Dubois. Some good judges are picking younger man Dubois to upset Joshua on Saturday, with these people picking “DDD” by KO.

It’s will all be on the line in a few days’ time, and Joshua knows this. Saturday’s winner will be able to call themselves a heavyweight champion, a three-time heavyweight champion in Joshua’s case. But deep down, everyone, Joshua included, knows that only a win over the Usyk-Fury winner will make Saturday’s victor the legit world champ.

Pick: AJ to score an explosive, and quick, KO over Dubois, this inside two rounds.