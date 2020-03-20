Andy Ruiz Vs. Charles Martin – Who Wins?

Email WhatsApp 48 Shares

It might prove to be a pretty pointless task, writing a preview piece on an upcoming fight right about now; after all, with the whole coronavirus issue shutting down almost the entire sporting schedule boxing included, for the coming weeks if not months, who knows if scheduled fights will actually happen or not?

However, assuming things DO get back to normal in time, say around June (optimistic) or July (perhaps more realistic), there is an intriguing heavyweight match-up between former champions that is reportedly being discussed (World Boxing News first wrote about the fight in question). Andy Ruiz versus “Prince” Charles Williams. It’s possible this one could get made, and be an IBF elimination bout.

An interesting match-up. Ruiz has yet to fight again following his disappointing loss to Anthony Joshua in their big rematch, while Martin, who famously lost (or “gave away” in the opinion of some critics) his IBF heavyweight title to Joshua, has won his last three since suffering his second career loss, this to Adam Kownacki (L10). Southpaw Martin, 28-2-1(25) is coming off a useful KO win over Gerald Washington and he says he is serious as can be about becoming a two-time champion.

Ruiz, 33-2(22) has yet to officially announce his new trainer and we do not know if “The Destroyer” has regained the desire he had when fighting Joshua the first time. If Ruiz and Martin do fight it could come down to who wants it more. Both are skilled and can bang pretty good, while Ruiz has those fast hands. It could make for a good action fight.

If it happens.

Will we in fact see any big-fight action over the next few months? The coronavirus really has KO’d the sport of boxing, with many shows both large and small being postponed. Fighters who have no other means of making money really are suffering. Hopefully, when normality returns, these fighters will be able to come back with a vengeance as they get back to doing what they do best: fight and thrill, providing we fans with a unique level of entertainment.