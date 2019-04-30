Andy Ruiz Set To Be Confirmed As Joshua’s June Foe

Hearn Says It’s A Tougher Fight For A.J Than Miller Would Have Been





It is of course the worse kept secret in boxing right now: Andy Ruiz will be the man in the opposite corner on June 1st when WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua boxes his U.S debut in New York. Multiple web sites and news outlets have today reported how a deal has been reached and that Ruiz will almost certainly be officially announced as Joshua’s next challenger later on today some time.

It’s a good fight, certainly as a six-week or so late replacement match-up; even if you agree or disagree with promoter Eddie Hearn, who says that this fight is a potentially tougher fighter, a better fight, than Joshua against Jarrell Miller would have been. Hearn says he has, by and large, read nothing other than this opinion on social media. Ruiz can certainly fight, he is still match fit as he fought just a couple of weeks ago, and he has those fast, fast hands.

Some, such as Dillian Whyte, say Ruiz, though fast with his mitts, does not carry enough power to be able to overly trouble Joshua. Whyte is predicting an A.J win around six or seven rounds. But Hearn points out how Joshua has struggled, at least somewhat, in the early going of the fight especially, with smaller guys – Alexander Povetkin and Carlos Takam for example. And Ruiz, no giant, will be giving away a good deal of height and reach in June. Hearn, though, feels the Mexican/American will be able to get on the inside and go to work, making things very interesting.





Let’s hope Hearn is right, that we do get a good and exciting fight with Ruiz coming to give his all. After all the bad press “Big Baby” caused, with his not one, not two, but three failed drugs tests, the sport can ill afford any more bad publicity. We don’t want to see A.J bowl Ruiz over in effortless fashion; we need a spectacle – we need a great fight.