Andy Ruiz Jr to face Chris Arreola in late 2020

Former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr (33-2, 22 KOs) will be facing Chris Arreola (38-6-1, 33 KOs) in his next fight in late 2020. The former IBF, WBA & WBO champion Ruiz Jr needs the fight to get acclimated with his new trainer Eddy Reynoso, who is taking over as his coach from Manny Robles.

The former three-time heavyweight world title challenger Arreola should be able to give Ruiz a lot of good rounds to help him improve.

Ruiz, 30, is attempting to rebuild after his 12 round decision defeat last December against Anthony Joshua in Saudi. Andy has been working out steadily since losing his three heavyweight titles to Joshua, and he’s ready to begin the hard work under Reynoso’s watch build him back up again.

The 39-year-old Arreola is ranked at #7 with the World Boxing Association, and he’ll give Ruiz Jr some badly needed rounds for him to work on elements of his game. More importantly, Ruiz can show the fans that he’s improved from his recent performance against Joshua.

It would have been better for Ruiz’s management to have selected an opponent that would use movement, as that’s what Joshua employed in defeating Andy by a one-sided 12 round decision.

Fans believe that Joshua created the blueprint on how to beat Ruiz by staying on the outside, jabbing, moving and tying him up on the inside.

The truth is, Joshua used the blueprint that was created by Joseph Parker in his controversial 12 round decision win over Ruiz in 2016.

Parker’s game plan was only partially effective, though, as Ruiz still appeared to win the fight by eight rounds to four, but the judges gave Joseph a questionable win. It was a fight that took place in New Zealand, the home country for Parker.

The guy that Ruiz should be fighting is #15 WBC Agit Kabayel, because he’ss someone that has excellent mobility, and he would undoubtedly test Andy’s ability to cut off the ring.

Right now, Ruiz’s management wants to make sure they get him back in his winning ways, and for that t happen, he needs a confidence builder against a fighter that he can beat.

Arreola lost his last fight against Adam Kownacki by a 12 round decision last August in an exciting contest that saw both guys throw an enormous amount of shots. Chris threw 1125 punches and fought better than he had in years despite losing.

If Ruiz loses to Arreola, it might be game over for him. At this point, he can’t afford to lose to someone this old.