Andy Cruz vs. Keyshawn Davis on Eddie Hearn’s wish list for July

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is ready to step former Cuban amateur star Andy Cruz in with unbeaten Keyshawn Davis in his pro debut in July.

In an interview today, Hearn said he’s “1,000,000%” serious about putting his recent signee Cruz in with Keyshawn (8-0, 6 KOs), who has a slight headstart in his professional career, having turned pro in 2021.

If Hearn gets his way, it would be a rematch of the 2020 Olympic lightweight finals, which Cruz won 4-1 over Keyshawn. A fight between them is unlikely to happen because Keyshawn is with Top Rank, and they’re not going to indulge Hearn by setting up a match that won’t sell and would do nothing for their fighter.

Even if the 24-year-old Davis were to win, the victory wouldn’t do much for his career because the 27-year-old Cruz isn’t a household name in the U.S.

Moments ago, Keyshawn took to social media to comment on Hearn wanting to put a fight together between him and Cruz. Keyshawn said this:

“Tell little bro [Andy Cruz] to turn his punches over. You’re a pro now, okay? Those slaps are not going to get counted in the pros. Eddie Hearn, no more Tweeting. Stop Tweeting my name. “You’re trying to build this man [Cruz] off my name. This man hasn’t touched no type of television in America. Stop trying to build your man off my name! If you want to fight me? Call my promoter [Top Rank].”

Keyshawn’s comment about Cruz needing to turn his punches over and stop slapping refers to his lack of punching power. Cruz was a finesse fighter in the amateur ranks and possessed very little power. Cruz was a pure boxer who used a hit & run style to win a gold medal in the 2020 Olympics and pile up a 140-9 amateur record.

“Andy Cruz is an unbelievable signing. It looks like Andy Cruz will debut on that Alycia Baumgardner card in July,” said Eddie Hearn to iFL TV. “I would honestly put him [Cruz] in with anyone at 135 pounds.

“It would be very difficult to get done, but I would like him to debut against Keyshawn Davis.”

“I know he [Cruz] won four-nil, but Keyshawn is a beautiful fighter. Maybe that’s one for two or three fights time, but that fight is a brilliant contest, and I would take it now.

“One million percent,” said Hearn on whether he’d make the fight between Keyshawn Davis and Andy Cruz.

“I rate Keyshawn Davis. He’s a great talent, but Andy Cruz is different. This kid is brilliant,” said Hearn.