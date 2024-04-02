Canelo’s Mexican “Showcase”: Is Munguia Worth Your PPV Money?

Undisputed super middleweight Canelo Alvarez is preparing for his Mexican showdoqn against undefeated Jaime Munguia on May 4th on pay-per-view on Cinco de Mayo weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight will be shown on Amazon Prime Video and DAZN PPV.

Boxing Fans: It’s Complicated

It’s a fight that U.S boxing fans are split about. While some like the idea of Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs) fighting the undefeated Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs), given that he’s an upgrade over the fighters that he’s been facing since his loss to Dmitry Bivol, but hardcore fans are disappointed.

They recognize that Munguia’s resume is inflated from top to bottom, and that his career has been carefully orchestrated to get him to this point where he will get a massive payday against Canelo.

Think of it like this: It’s like an NFL team playing exclusively against 4-12 teams to arrivive at a 16-0, skipping the playoffs and going straight into the Super Bowl. That’s what Munguia is all about.

Munguia has faced fodder opposition to create a 43-0 record and now he’s getting the Super Bowl-level fight against Canelo that will pay well.

The “Reluctant Patriot” Routine

“I represent Mexico. That’s why I try not to fight Mexican fighters, but this fight is going to be good for Mexico,” said Canelo Alvarez to the TMZ Sports YouTube channel about his title defense against unbeaten Jaime Munguia on May 4th on PPV.

“Two Mexicans on the Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas. Everybody is watching us, so I’m very proud about it.”

Fans see this fight as more of an easy payday for Canelo, nothing but a foxhole to hide in to avoid the real dangers, David Benavidez and David Morrell. Munguia is an easy mark, who almost lost recently to 38-year-old Sergiy Derevyanchenko last year.

The Obligatory Compliments

“He’s a great fighter, he’s strong, he throws a lot of punches, and he has winner’s mind,” Canelo continued about his opponent, Munguia.

“It’s going to be a good fight because he comes with all, and I come with all. So, its going to be a very good fight. That’s why I feel so proud about this fight because you need two fighters with the same mentality to have a great fight, and I think it’s the perfect fight to do it.

“Yeah, of course, that motivates me,” said Canelo when asked if it’s exciting to face an opponent without a loss on his record.:

Yeah, beating a guy with an unbeaten record means a lot, but NOT when they’re recsume is filled with tomato cans from top to bottom, like Munguia’s.