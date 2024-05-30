Ammo Williams a “Nightmare” for Hamzah Sheeraz, Says Eddie Hearn

Promoter Eddie Hearn states that Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams will be a “nightmare” for Queensberry captain Hamzah Sheeraz on Saturday night due to his punching power and the pressure that he’ll put on the younger fighter in their middleweight contest in Riyadh.

Hearn notes that Sheeraz (19-0, 15 KOs) is a “perfectionist,” he likes to get his feet in perfect position to load up on his shots at full power.

But against Ammo Williams (16-0, 11 KOs), Sheeraz won’t be given the time to throw his shots while he’s in the perfect point because he will be under nonstop pressure.

Hearn feels that Sheeraz, 25, won’t be able to keep his composure while being bombarded with shots.

That’s always a problem for fighters who load up on shots the way Sheeraz does. When they meet up with combination punchers, they fall apart unless they can land one of their big shots to score a knockout.

“A Nightmare in the Trenches”

“He’s a nightmare for Hamzah Sheeraz. I like Hamzah; he’s a gentleman, but Ammo Williams is a nightmare,” said promoter Eddie Hearn during Thursday’s final press conference for the ‘5 vs. 5’ Matchroom vs. Queensberry event for Saturday night in Riyadh.

“He’s tough, and physically he’s on another level right now. He punches so hard, and Hamzah is a perfectionist. You see him walking around with a lovely suit. He’s got this beautiful. Everything has got to be perfect. It’s not going to be perfect on Saturday night.

“You’re not going to be able to set your feet and throw your perfect shots at the perfect time. This guy [Ammo Williams] is going to be buzzing around you, he’s going to be ripping you to the body, and he’s going to be letting his hands fly at speed.

“We’re going to find out a lot about Hamzah Sheeraz on Saturday. I don’t want to be disrespectful, but now is the time we find out if this kid is for real because we’ve seen the nice jab, we’ve seen the nice right hand. What’s it like in the trenches, and I promise you, Ammo Williams will take you to the trenches.

“I know if there’s someone I want in the trenches with me, it’s Ammo Williams. I know it’s the captain [Hamzah], I know it’s the golden boy of Queensberry, but I have absolute faith in Ammo Williams.

Hearn’s Faith in Williams

“If we can win this fight and take away the captain’s points, we can sit back an enjoy Filip Hrgovic and Deontay Wilder doing the business. It could be a wrap after fight three,” said Hearn.

“That’s why it’s the captain. That’s the faith I’ve got in him,” said promoter Frank Warren about Sheeraz. “He’s one of the best young fighters in the world at the moment. Everything he’s done, he’s done it properly. He’s a professional and Ammo will find that out.

“He’ll find out the preparation that he’s put in this fight. He’ll find out his power, and boxing ability, ranginess; he’s got a fantastic jab, and for me, one of the best jabs out there.

“We’re going to see something special in this fight on Saturday, and I wouldn’t have made him captain if I didn’t think he was capable of doing the job for the extra points,” said Warren.