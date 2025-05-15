Berlanga Punks Frail Sheeraz in the Lion’s Den, Proving Already That July 12th is His Night

Edgar Berlanga put the scare in Hamzah Sheeraz today, promising to knock him out, and putting him in a state where he looked terrified during their face-off at today’s kick-off press conference for their headliner fight at super middleweight on July 12th at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York.

Was Sheeraz Punked?

During the face-off, Berlanga (23-1, 18 KOs) leaned forward directly into Sheeraz’s personal space, but the British looked back with a look of fear on his face. He was literally getting punked by the Brooklyn, New York native, Berlanga, but was too unnerved to do anything. It looked bad. You could tell from the face-off that Edgar already has the fight won.

Turki Alalshikh picked the wrong guy as Berlanga’s opponent because the frail-looking 6’4″ Hamzah (21-0-1, 17 KOs) doesn’t look like he’s mentally or physically ready for this kind of a powerhouse puncher.

Edgar Berlanga: “You know what time it is. I’m knocking this mother f***** out,” said Berlanga during today’s kick-off press conference in New York, talking about his opponent Hamzah Sheeraz. “Is that his manager over? This is New York, it’s my backyard. Is that his manager over there? That [N-word] is tripping. He’s bugging out. He’s saying that Sheeraz is going to knock me out, but not only his own fighter believes that.

“We’re here. He says we’re overlooking him. I don’t overlook no fighter.”

Hamzah Sheeraz: “You’re already talking about the Canelo fight.”

Berlanga: “Shut up. You got a gift in your last fight. You know that. You lost that s*** [against WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames on February 22nd in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia]. Even your trainer knows that you lost that fight, bro.”

Sheeraz: “Listen, we’re not talking about the past.”

Berlanga: “Your trainer even knows you lost the fight. Now, you picked up [new trainer] Andy Lee, who I knocked his fighter out. I broke everything in his face. I broke every bone in his face. I will f*** you up and Andy Lee on the same night. Look, Sheeraz. Yeah, I dropped him four times. That’s worse. This is New York. This is my s***,” said Berlanga, talking to the monitor, who cut in on his time speaking to apologize to the audience about his language.

“I was telling Sheeraz, ‘This is my s***.’ He’s from London. He’s coming over here. I’m a superstar, bro. You in the lion’s den. You heard what my man’s said. You’re in the lion’s den. I don’t overlook no fighter, bro. I’m in the elite-level already. So, I don’t overlook no fighter. So, I’m not going in there sleeping on this guy.”