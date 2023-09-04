Amir Khan warns Terence Crawford not to fight Canelo Alvarez

Amir Khan is warning Terence Crawford not to fight Canelo Alvarez if the option is there for him to face the Mexican star. Khan feels that Canelo (59-2-2, 39 KOs) is a “beast” at 168, and he doesn’t need to be messing with him.

Canelo seemed to be ruling out the idea of him facing Crawford today when he pointed out in an interview that the Nebraska native has only fought one elite-level fighter during his long career, Errol Spence Jr.

It’s a little late in the game to expect Crawford to build a resume that would make him worthy of fighting Canelo because he seems to be in a hurry to get that fight before retiring.

If Canelo expects Crawford to fight the lions at 168 to earn this fight, it won’t happen. Crawford isn’t going to risk his neck fighting David Benavidez, David Morrrell Jr., or Caleb Plant and get taken apart while trying to earn his big retirement payday against Canelo.

Khan knows what it’s like to share the ring with Canelo, as he fought him in 2016 and was knocked out cold in the sixth round, and his career was never the same.

“I don’t think that should happen. I like Crawford, and I think Canelo is a beast at that weight. Honestly, I would advise Crawford not to do that,” said Amir Khan to Fight Hub TV about his not wanting Terence Crawford to move up to 168 to challenge Canelo Alvarez for his undisputed super middleweight championship if he wins his next fight against Jermell Charlo on September 30th.

Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) is obviously thinking about the financial side of the picture with a fight between him and Canelo. Since his win over Errol Spence Jr. on July 29th, he’s repeatedly told fans that a bout between him and Canelo is the “biggest fight in boxing,” which is going a bit overboard.

Crawford has never been a huge draw, and it was only until his last fight against Spence that he was involved in a PPV card that brought in big numbers. Canelo-Crawford would do good numbers, but probably nowhere near a fight between Canelo and David Benavidez or Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder.

“Like I always said, I respect Crawford. He’s a very talented fighter, but he just won one big fight. If you see his record, he’s just beaten one good fighter. Other than that, I don’t think he’s beaten other great fighters,” said Canelo to TMZ Sports about Terence Crawford not having a good career resume beyond his one fight against Errol Spence Jr.