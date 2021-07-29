Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook fight being discussed says Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn says he thinks that the long-awaited British clash between welterweights Amir Khan and Kell Brook is finally about to happen. Hearn states that he’s had a couple of talks with the 34-year-old Khan (34-5, 21 KOs) and that broadcasters are looking at showing it.

Over the years, Hearn has often spoken about wanting to stage the Khan vs. Brook fight, but unfortunately, it’s never happened. Surprisingly, Hearn is still hopeful of putting the match together after all this time.

The fan interest in a fight between the former world champions Khan and Brook is quite low, but there will be some fans willing to pay to watch the two fight it out for old time’s sake.

Although the fight between Khan and Brook (39-3, 27 KOs) will count on their records, it’ll still likely be viewed as a celebrity/exhibition type of clash.

Khan hasn’t fought in two years since his win over Billy Dib in July 2019. For his part, Brook was stopped in the fourth round by WBO 147-lb champion Terence Crawford last November.

Brook hadn’t done much to deserve a title shot against in the welterweight division, but he was given one anyway.

“I think you will. I’ve had a couple of chats with him,” said Eddie Hearn to Behind The Gloves on a fight between Amir Khan and Kell Brook. “There are a couple of broadcasters looking at it.

“I don’t know if we’ll do it,” Hearn continued. “Still a big fight, not what it once was. There are definitely talks. Once, it was a legacy fight for who the best is in the division.

“Now it’s just a grudge match. It’s still great, and I’d put it on myself. It’s still a good fight. Yeah, there are definite talks. They’re just pitching it out there. Who wants to pay up basically,” said Hearn about Khan and Brook waiting to see which network platform is willing to pay to show their fight.

Brook attempted to get Khan to fight him for many years, but he chose not to even though the money would have been quite good.

Khan chose to face fighters like Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford, Samuel Vargas, and Danny Garcia instead of fighting Brook.

Khan fought a lot of good fighters, but he short-changed himself by not taking advantage of the huge interest that was there from the British public in seeing him and Brook fight.

As long as Hearn goes into this fight with his eyes open, not expecting it to bring in good numbers, he shouldn’t be too disappointed.

If they put Khan-Brook on DAZN, it would bring in some subscribers in the UK, but definitely not in the U.S. In the States, Khan and Brook are known as the B-side opponents for Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford, and Errol Spence Jr.

Brook used to be an excellent fighter until he made the mistake of challenging middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin in 2016. In that fight, Brook fought well until an eye injury led to him being stopped in the fifth round.

From there, Brook suffered another eye injury in his next fight against Errol Spence Jr, and he hasn’t been able to come back from the two defeats.