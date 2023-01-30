Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz Unification Fight Tops A Great DAZN Card On Saturday

It will again be the turn of the ever so talented female fighters to take centre stage this Saturday. In New York, there will be not one but two unification showdowns taking place. At featherweight, in the headlining bout, Amanda Serrano will shoot it out with Erika Cruz, and the winner (if there is one) will walk away as the unified WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF champ at 126 pounds.

This in itself is a great fight, well worth the admission. Yet the chief support, in the shape of Alycia Baumgardner Vs. Elhem Mekhaled, for all the belts at super featherweight, is equally as good. Potentially. It’s up to anyone when it comes to which fight will emerge as the best of the night.

But the upcoming card shows us all again how women’s boxing has really become huge. Two great fights/match-ups, both as close to pick ’em as you could call.

Serrano, 43-2-1(30) and beaten only in an early career fight, and then by Katie Taylor, this in what was for many fans last year’s best action fight, remains one of the best P-F-P fighters out there. A revenge fight with Taylor is still firmly on Serrano’s mind, but first she wants to become undisputed champion at featherweight, this the seventh weight class the Puerto Rican star has fought in.

“Everybody’s doing it,” Serrano told ESPN with regards to fighters unifying weight divisions. “I want to become a part of that.”

Standing in her way is Cruz of Mexico. Cruz, 15-1(3) is nobody’s pushover. The reigning WBA featherweight champ since April of 2021, Cruz, who lost her second pro fight, wants to make her own legacy. This clash of southpaws could be special. Very special. Serrano has to be the pick to win, but all expectations say it won’t be easy. Serrano played her part in a classic in the Taylor slugfest, and Saturday’s fight could be almost as thrilling.

And to repeat, the supporting fight/anticipated shoot-out between Baumgardner and Mekhaled can be relied on to thrill fans.

Women’s boxing really is in a class if its own right now. Saturday’s card will only reinforce the fact.



