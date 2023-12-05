Amanda Serrano Makes Statement, Vacates WBC Title As Organisation Refuses To Sanction Three-Minute Rounds In Women’s Boxing!

In quite the bold move, female warrior Amanda Serrano has vacated her WBC featherweight title as a result of the organisation refusing to sanction three-minute rounds in women’s boxing. In October, in what marked the first time since 2007 that women fought as long in a bout as men, Serrano fought Danila Ramos in Orlando, Florida, and the fight was scheduled for, and went the distance of, 12 rounds, with three-minute rounds. Serrano’s WBA, WBO and IBF belts were on the line but the WBC title was not, this as the organisation refused to okay three-minute rounds on the grounds of “health and safety” concerns.

Serrano, who won the 12 round decision in improving to 46-2-1(30) has now taken to social media to announce her decision to vacate the WBC title.

“The WBC has refused to evolve the sport for equality, so I am relinquishing their title,” Serrano wrote on her instagram page. “Thank you to the sanctioning bodies who have evolved for equality. If you want to face me in the ring, you have a choice. I’ve made mine.

“Moving forward, if a sanctioning body doesn’t want to give me and my fellow fighters the choice to fight the same as the men, then I will not be fighting for that sanctioning body.”

This is quite the move from Serrano, and a clear sign of how committed she is to seeing three-minute rounds in women’s boxing. In vacating one of her world titles, Serrano may miss out on some big fights, however. As she wrote in her message, “if you want to face me in the ring, you have a choice.” Will potential opponents now choose to not face Serrano due to their decision to NOT agree to three-minute rounds?

Katie Taylor, who defeated Serrano in a a great fight in April of 2022, has said that she isn’t too concerned about whether it’s two-minute rounds or three-minute rounds. Now that Serrano has made it clear she will only fight three-minute rounds, might we not see a return fight between her and Taylor? Will the fact that Serrano is no longer the undisputed champion alter how many big fights she gets down the road?

But credit goes to Serrano, for literally putting her beliefs and her desire for equality in the sport first, before titles, before money. We must now wait and see how many fellow female fighters follow Serrano’s lead and demand three-minute rounds in their bouts.