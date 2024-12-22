USyk / Fury Video Highlights: AI Judge Outscores Human Judges in Usyk’s Victory!

The AI judge scored it wide for unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk over Tyson Fury, scoring it 118-112 for last Saturday night’s fight in Riyadh.

Not surprisingly, Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) reacted negatively when told about the wide Ai scoring for Usyk. However, the AI score made sense because Usyk dominated the contest’s second half, followed by how the real judges scored the fight.

AI Confirms Usyk’s Dominance

Fury’s fans aren’t happy about the scoring for Usyk, but he clearly didn’t win. He fought well enough to win two rounds, and that’s about all you can give him. Ai had it dead right. Fury was lost.

The AI score was how I scored the fight. The Gypsy King was at his best in the first couple of rounds and then was outboxed the remainder of the way by Usyk. Fury won rounds one & two and was knotted in round ten in the AI scoring.

These results weren’t part of the final scoring for the contest, which saw Usyk (23-0, 12 KOs) regain his WBA, WBC, and WBO titles by a 12-round unanimous decision by the scores 116-112, 116-112, and 116-112.

Can AI Replace Judges?

Given how frequently judges make mistakes, it would make sense to include AI scoring to help, especially when a popular A-side fighter is facing a less popular opponent.

“Whatever their game plan was, mine would have been different. Whatever their game plan was, it didn’t work,” said Lennox Lewis to Seconds out, discussing Tyson Fury’s strategy in his loss to Oleksandr Usyk last Saturday night in their rematch in Saudi Arabia.

“I felt he [Fury] needed to do a lot more work. Go after him a bit more and press forward more. There are other fights out there for him. It depends on Fury, whether he wants to continue and fight on,” said Lewis.