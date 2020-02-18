Agreement In Place For Wilder-Fury III – And Fury Says It Will Definitely Happen

Email WhatsApp 34 Shares

It seems that whatever happens this Saturday night in Las Vegas when heavyweight rivals Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury collide in their second fight, we fans will not be watching the two giants share a ring for the final time. Fury, speaking with Sky Sports, has confirmed that there is a rematch clause in place, one that will allow Saturday night’s loser to demand a third fight.





And Fury says he feels there is simply “too much money in the pot for him [Wilder] not to want it.” Fury says there is no way he himself will lose – “I don’t lose!” he stated firmly – but that he will be having a third fight with Wilder “either way.”

“I think the money is too big not to have it,” Fury said of a third fight between he and Wilder. “This is the prizefighting game and there is too much money in the pot for him not to want the rematch, even if he loses. I will be having a rematch either way. All I do is win – unless I get a draw!”





But Eddie Hearn has said he intends to put Saturday night’s winner “under pressure to finally get our fight on in 2020.” Hearn is of course referring to an Anthony Joshua super-fight with either Fury or Wilder. And of course this is a fight all fans so badly want to see, with an undisputed heavyweight king crowned. But it could be that we instead get Fury-Wilder III and Joshua-Kubrat Pulev and then Joshua-Oleksandr Usyk this year instead.

Of course, if Wilder blows Fury away on Saturday, or the other way around and Fury makes good with his second round KO prediction, there will be no real need for, or a desire to see, a Fury-Wilder III.

Not long now until the biggest heavyweight rematch since Lennox Lewis-Evander Holyfield goes down. Get your own predictions out there now, instead of saying ‘I told you so’ AFTER the fight!





Here’s mine: Wilder by KO somewhere around the 9th and 10th rounds.