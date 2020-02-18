Fury is now an odds-against underdog… Deontay Wilder goes FAVOURITE for the first time in the UK!

Deontay Wilder has been cut into an odds-on favourite for the first time at British bookmakers, ahead of his clash with Tyson Fury this weekend.





Odds have dropped in the past few hours in favour of the Wilder – who is now the bookies choice to win at 10/11.

The Bronze Bomber is looking to prove his doubters wrong this weekend after comments that he robbed Tyson Fury of a victory when the two first met in 2018, which ended in a controversial draw.

Bets on the Gypsy King are dwindling, with Fury accruing 42% of bets in the last 24 hours at 10/11.





Deontay Wilder is renowned for his striking ability and aims to be the first boxer to deliver a knockout blow to Tyson Fury which is currently at the best price of 5/4.

Stakes have not been higher for the fighters. With neither fighter never losing a match there is a huge opportunity for both to make a statement.

Oddschecker spokesperson Callum Wilson: “Despite winning the first fight against Deontay Wilder in the eyes of pretty much every fan and pundit, it’s perhaps a little surprising to see Tyson Fury narrowly drift in the market.





“Fury is unquestionably the superior boxer, but the spectre of Wilder’s ferocious right hand, carrying power which has sent every man he’s faced to the canvas, has attracted plenty of betting activity.

“If The Gypsy King is to become a two-time world heavyweight champion, it may have to be as the underdog, but that’s just how he likes it.”

To win the fight:

Deontay Wilder – 19/20

Tyson Fury – 11/10

Method of victory:

Deontay Wilder KO, TKO or DQ – 5/4

Tyson Fury by decision – 7/4

Tyson Fury KO, TKO, or DQ – 5/1

Deontay Wilder by decision – 11/1

Draw – 22/1

Closed Circuit Tickets Available For Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II Heavyweight Championship Rematch – Saturday, February 22

Closed Circuit Locations Available at MGM Resorts International Properties in Las Vegas

Closed circuit tickets for the highly anticipated rematch between WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury are available now. The two fighters will step into the ring Saturday, February 22 in a historic mega PPV event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Venues hosting Wilder vs. Fury II closed circuit telecasts are:

Mandalay Bay Ballroom at Mandalay Bay

The Still at The Mirage

Nine Fine Irishmen at New York-New York

Brooklyn Bridge at New York-New York

Moneyline at Park MGM

Closed circuit tickets priced at $100 (not including applicable fees) are now on sale at mgmgrand.com/wildervsfury2cc