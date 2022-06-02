Adrien Broner vs. Omar Figueroa on July 23rd in Chicago

Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner will be taking a risky fight on July 23rd against former WBC lightweight champion Omar Figueroa Jr in Chicago, Illinois.

Broner announced his fight with Figueroa on Instagram tonight, letting his 1.1 million followers know the news of his battle against Figueroa, who has been winless in the last three years.

The former four-division world champion Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs), his annual fight, taking the inactive Figueroa Jr in a crossroad fight between the pair of 32-year-olds.

“This s*** was supposed to happen years ago, but I ain’t complaining see y’all in Chicago on July 23rd #WorkOrDie🆎,” Adrien Broner said on Instagram, announcing his fight against Omar Figueroa Jr.

While some boxing fans will be happy to see Broner fighting again, many others won’t because it’s been too many years since he looked good.

It would be better for the networks like Showtime to use the cards to build new names rather than recycling past their prime fighters that rarely fight like Broner.

According to Broner, this is a fight that was supposed to happen years ago, but he’s decided to resurrect the idea rather than facing a contender at 140 or 147.

Broner’s fights since 2015:

Jovanie Santiago

Manny Pacquiao

Jessie Vargas

Mikey Garcia

Adrian Granados

Ashley Theophane

Khabib Allakhverdiev

Shawn Porter

John Molina Jr

Broner is no longer capable of beating contenders at 140 or 147, so putting him in with Figueroa at least gives him a chance of getting a rare win. However, if Broner loses to Figueroa, it might be time for him to pack it in and end his sinking 14-year-old professional career.

Although Figueroa’s best years after well in the past, he still has a lousy style for Broner because of his high-pressure and nonstop punching ability.

If there’s one type of fighter that has proven repeatedly to be kryptonite for Broner, it’s fighters that throw a lot of shots and bury him with punches.

Broner lacks the gas tank and ability to throw a lot of shots, so he tends to struggle against fighters that let their hands go.

It won’t be surprising if Showtime is the one that picked Figueroa (28-2-1, 19 KOs) out as Broner’s opponent from a small list offered up by his promoters.

There’s an excellent chance Figueroa wins this fight and sends Broner into retirement because losing to this could signal the end for AB. Broner cannot afford to lose to certain types of fighters, and Figueroa is one of them.

Figueroa is not the type of fighter that Broner would normally fight because he would be pure trouble for him and wreck his usefulness as a B-side opponent for the A-level fighters to use as a name to attract interest in their fights.