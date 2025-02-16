Abdullah Mason: “I Want a Title Fight This Year” – Lightweight Division in His Sights

Abdullah Mason (17-0, 15 KOs) says he wants to fight for a world title this year against any of the four lightweight champions following his fourth-round knockout victory over Manuel Jaimes (16-3-1, 11 KOs) last Friday night at the Madison Square Garden Theater in New York City.

Lightweight champions

Vasily Lomachenko – IBF

Gervonta Davis – WBA

Shakur Stevenson – WBC

Keyshawn Davis – WBO

Mason wants anyone he can get, including the new WBO champion Keyshawn Davis and WBC belt-holder Shakur Stevenson. His chances of getting either of them are zero, as Top Rank isn’t going to match him against those guys. His best option would be for the IBF belt once current champion Vasily Lomachenko surrenders the belt.

Abdullah looks like the best of the lightweights Top Rank has in their stable, including Keyshawn and Raymond Muratalla.

“Possibly and we’ll be ready when it does. I definitely want to be able to fight for a title this year, though,” said Abdullah Mason to the media last Friday night following his win over Manuel Jaimes when asked if he believes his title shot will come sooner than he thinks. “There’s a lot of fighters out there, and there’s multiple belts. There’s not just one title. The opportunity will come. I can’t wait to fight for one of those titles. When I get the opportunity, that’s the one I want. Whatever comes next. “I still have to work my way up there and be realistic. If that comes our way, I’ll be ready for it. No specific, but I’m right there,” said Mason when asked if there’s a specific champion among the four at lightweight that he wants to fight.

Realistically, Mason is probably going to need to go the mandatory route for him to get a shot at a title because none of the champions are going to volunteer to fight a dangerous puncher like him, knowing that the potential of getting knocked out would be there for them.