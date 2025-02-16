Teofimo Lopez Issues Warning to Ryan Garcia About Rolando Romero’s Power

Teofimo Lopez says Ryan Garcia needs to be careful with the power of Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero when they fight on May 2nd in New York. Lopez knows Rolly (16-2, 13 KOs) well and what he can do with his punching power.

Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) is using Rolly, 29, as a tuneup opponent to sharpen up after his long one-year layoff. Rolly is also useful because he’s well-known by fans and can help sell the fight.

Romero’s Threat

If Ryan loses to him, it’s going to mess up Turki Alashikh’s plans for him to fight Devin Haney in October. The rematch can still happen, but it’ll go down under less-than-ideal conditions.

“I think it’s a great matchup and a great storyline for Rolly as well. I think they’re going to fight at 147,” said Teofimo Lopez to Little Giant Boxing about the Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero fight on May 2nd in New York. “When was the last time Rolando fought? Was it against Pitbull? [Rolly last fought on September 14, 2024, against Manuel Jaimes]. “I got Ryan. I just think from that fight [Pitbull], and since then, he hasn’t been fighting for that long of a period [eight months] and being stopped the way he was. I think he might be changing trainers, or he might still be with Salas, but even then, I think it’s going to be a great matchup. “I think Ryan has got to be careful with Rolly’s punching power because Rolly still has power and definitely could do something with Ryan with those shots,” said Teofimo.

Teofimo is slightly off about Rolly’s activity level, but he’s right on the money with his pick for who will win this fight. Rolly has repeatedly shown that he’s not cut out for fighting at the upper to mid-level in the sport. Isaac Cruz and Gervonta Davis knocked him out. He should have lost to Jackson Marinez and Ismael Barroso. He can beat the lower-level fighters but doesn’t belong fighting top fighters other than for tune-up purposes, as he’s being used here with Ryan.