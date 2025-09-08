A Vegas Vow: Canelo and Crawford’s Face-Off Sparks ‘Wedding’ Memes

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are getting roasted on social media from users, reacting to their wedding-like face-off today in front of the picturesque Bellagio Fountain in Las Vegas.

Viral Wedding-like Stare-down

The way Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) stood with his hands behind his back, with Turki Alalshikh and Dana White standing to preside, it gave fans wedding vibes.

In hindsight, there needed to be something more traditional in terms of atmosphere, and some anger on the faces of Alvarez and Crawford. They both looked so at peace, dreamy-like, as they were about to spend the rest of their lives bonded with one another.

Fan Reaction to Canelo-Crawford Face-Off

– This is the most romantic face-off of all time

– You may kiss the bride

– Man-to-man wedding. It looks amazing in Vegas

– Kiss! Kiss! KISS! I have never seen boxing be so romantic

– That whole face-off is bringing weird vibes

– They look like they’re about to say, ‘I do’

Turki needs to change the atmosphere for the next Canelo-Crawford face-off to make it look like these two are going to be fighting rather than getting married in Las Vegas.

Canelo (63-2-2, 39 KOs) and Crawford will be fighting for the Ring Magazine Championship on Saturday. Turki Alalshikh revealed the new championship belt today, which costs $188.491. That’s quite a bit of money.

Future of the Undisputed

What’s unclear now is whether Canelo’s undisputed super middleweight championship will still be at stake. If Ring Magazine is just going to go with their own titles, will Canelo’s IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO belts be cast by the wayside? If so, will he vacate the belts so that the fighters in the super middleweight rankings can finally have a chance to fight for them? There are a lot of questions.

If Canelo gives up the belts, these contenders will dive for them in the rankings: