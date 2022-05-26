Tank Davis: “I’m much more skilled than Canelo”

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis told the media on Wednesday that he feels he’s a “more skilled” than Canelo Alvarez.

Earlier, Tank (26-0, 24 KOs) had said that he was the ‘Canelo of the lightweight division, but the Mexican star’s recent loss seems to have resulted in a change of opinion for the popular WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion.

Canelo looked fundamentally flawed in his recent loss to WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on May 7th. Things that you would normally expect to see from even B-level fighters were totally absent from Canelo’s skillset against Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs).

At this point, there are an unreal number of fighters with better fundamental skills than Canelo, and they’re much superior to him in their ring IQ as well.

Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) fought foolishly, backing up against the ropes, not throwing jabs, and wasting time targeting Bivol’s left bicep with his punches.

“When I said I was the Canelo of the division, I was talking skill-wise,” said Tank Davis to the media. “It’s not what he accomplished. I’m never going to talk about what he accomplished. I’m talking skill for skill.

“I’m talking about skill-wise. I’m much more skilled than Canelo. I stand on that. I’m much more skilled than a lot of fighters that fight on TV,” said Tank Davis.

There’s no question that Gervonta is a better-skilled fighter than Canelo, and superior in the conditioning & ring IQ areas as well. What we saw in Canelo’s last fight is a fighter that needs a lot of work for him to improve enough to where he can defeat Bivol in the rematch next year.

If Canelo were willing to replace his coach with a different trainer who can teach him to use his jab, throw more punches, use movement, and not make silly mistakes like shelling up on the ropes, he’d have a shot at defeating Bivol.

Tank Davis has got a really tough fight in front of him in Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero this Saturday night on Showtime PPV at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Gervonta will be fighting a huge puncher with massive size, and he’s going to need to fight smart for him to have a chance of winning.

“Whatever fight that can possibly get made, I’m willing to fight whoever,” said Tank when asked if he wants to battle the winner of the George Kambosos Jr vs. Devin Haney fight.

If Tank stays with Mayweather Promotions, it’s doubtful he’d be given a chance to fight the Kambosos vs. Haney winner.