Ray Mancini: Canelo will walk through Caleb Plant

Ray ‘Boom Boom’ Mancini feels that Canelo Alvarez will walk right through Caleb Plant on November 6th and either stop him or win a decisive 12 round decision at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Mancini believes that IBF super middleweight champion Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) lacks the firepower to keep Canelo (56-1-2, 38 KOs) off of him, and he’ll end up being walked down and beaten up.

Plant, 28, will use a lot of movement to try and keep away from Canelo, predicts Mancini, but it won’t work for long against the Mexican star. Canelo will get to Plant and wear him down with heavy shots to force a stoppage.

Mancini: Canelo walks through Plant

“I think Canelo’s head movement and defense is getting better all the time if you believe it. His head movement is getting much better,” said Ray ‘Boom Boom’ Mancini to Fight Hub TV.

“He didn’t have that a lot before. His head movement now, and he’s making guys miss and making them pay for it. Caleb doesn’t have anything to keep him off of him.

“Caleb doesn’t have anything to keep him off of him with, and I think Canelo just walks through him,” said ‘Boom Boom’ Mancini. “I love Caleb Plant, and he’s a hell of a fighter, man.”

Plant is more of a Floyd Mayweather Jr. clone, and he’s not going to need to have the firepower to keep Canelo off. Using his jab and movement will be enough for Plant to keep from getting hit by Canelo. Mayweather didn’t have the power to keep Canelo off him, yet he still easily avoided him.

“He’s got too much heart for his own good, and that might be his own downfall,” said Mancini. “If he tries standing in with Canelo, that’s a bad boxing move right there. If he [Plant] tries to move on him, I think Canelo walks him down.

“Look, Caleb will try to do the best that he can for as long as he can, but I think Canelo is going to get to him and hurt him. I’m not saying he’s going to knock him out or stop him, but I just think he’s going to beat him up pretty good.

“Whether Canelo stops him or drops him on his own, he’ll beat him pretty good. I’ll be a unanimous decision at the worst. So, I just don’t think Caleb has anything to keep Canelo off of him with,” Mancini said.

Plant can outbox Canelo in the same way Mayweather did, but that might not result in him winning rounds. Canelo is a big star, and the judges aren’t going to give Plant the victory unless he does something special.

Canelo will overwhelm Plant, says Mancini

“The fight that I want to see and is a headache for Canelo in the division is David Benavidez. David Benavidez is going to come back down, and David Benavidez is a headache for anybody. Him and Canelo at 168, that’s a pick ’em fight for me,” said Mancini.

We might see Canelo fight former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez (24-0, 21 KOs) in 2022.

Canelo said on Thursday that he’ll fight four times in 2022, and one of those fights will be a BIG one. There are only several fighters available that would be considered big ones for Canelo, and Benavidez is at the top of the list.

After the way time Canelo has had at 168 in winning belts from the marginal champions, he might not be ready mentally or physically to take on a tough guy like Benavidez. It’s more likely that Canelo will fight Jermall Charlo next year, followed by guys like Errol Spence Jr, Ryota Murata, and Gabe Rosado.

“Billy Joe Saunders only lasted as long as he did is because he’s a southpaw,” said Mancini. “Canelo could jump right on him and start banging him to the body and putting a hurting on him right from the jump.

“As I said, Caleb doesn’t have anything to keep him off with, or he [Canelo] can take his time. He’s very methodical, as you know as he comes out,” said Mancini.

Plant doesn’t need to keep Canelo off of him if he elects to move the entire fight because he’s not going to stand and trade. If you saw Plant’s fight with Jose Uzcategui, he won’t go to war with Canelo.

“Caleb will move, move, move, and then he’ll figure him out in one or two rounds and start dissecting him, I think,” said Mancini. “Either way, I don’t think it goes the distance, and it plays out for Caleb.

“He’s a hell of a fighter, don’t get me wrong, but he just doesn’t have the firepower to keep Canelo off of him, and eventually, Canelo is going to overwhelm him,” said Mancini.