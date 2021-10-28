BoMac: Let’s see if Spence has the balls to face Crawford after Porter

Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford’s trainer Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre says he’s hoping Errol Spence Jr. shows some “balls” and faces Terence after he dominates Shawn Porter next month on November 20th.

WBO welterweight champion Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) is done with chasing IBF/WBC champion Spence (27-0, 21 KOs), according to BoMac.

They want Spence to voluntarily take the fight without being chased around to put the fight together.

They could be waiting for a long, long time for Errol because he’s not expected to be taking a fight with Crawford when he does return to the ring in 2022.

Spence, 31, has an excuse right now for why he’s not taking on Crawford. He suffered a torn retina while training for a fight with Manny Pacquiao last August, and he’s not expected to fight until February.

We don’t know for sure if Spence can come back that soon. It’ll come down to how his eye responds during training, and anything is possible.

“We’ll see what lies next and what spectacular fashion Terence dominates Shawn in and see if Spence has got the balls to step in there with that guy,” said BoMac McIntyre to Fighthub on whether Errol will want to step up and face Crawford after he beats Porter.

“I want to see him [Spence] step up and say something because Terence said he’s done chasing Spence and Spence has to come out of hiding when Terence stops Porter or beat him down.

“I know Ugas is always going to be willing and ready to go but is Spence going to be willing and ready to go? It must be seen.

“Me as a boxing fan, we hope he gets better,” said BoMac about Spence’s eye injury. “Me as a parent, take your time to heal up. Health is more important than anything. If he does lose a fight, there won’t be any excuses for him.

“When Terence dominates this cat [Porter], somebody is going to say something. There’s going to be an excuse out there or he lost three times already. We just want the win,” said BoMac.

It seems like BoMac is in a hurry to get the fight made between Spence and Crawford. Instead of thinking about Spence, BoMac should be steering Crawford in the direction of unbeaten contenders Jaron Ennis and Vergil Ortiz Jr.

Both of those guys would take a fight with Crawford in a hot second, and the boxing public would love to see those fights. If Crawford wants to increase his popularity, fighting Ennis and Vergil Ortiz would be the way to do it.