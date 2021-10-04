Tyson Fury says he drank beer night before Deontay Wilder fight in 2018

Tyson Fury revealed on Monday that he drank beer the night before his title fight against WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in 2018 in Los Angeles. Fury says he got the urge to have some beer the night before the fight, so he went downstairs and drank with his buddy, Tim.

Fury’s updated version of his three-year-old beer-drinking story has changed a tad bit, as he used to say that he drank 4 pints the night before the Wilder fight in 2018.

In Monday’s version of the story, Fury said he only drank 1 beer. It’s interesting that Fury has changed the story around. Is he having memory problems so soon?

‘The Gypsy King’ Fury’s rationale for chugging beer was that the “all-time greats” from the past used to partake in alcohol the night before their fights, so he figured he should do it as well.

When a person needs alcohol, they can come up with any excuse to justify them using it. It’s interesting that Fury would bring up the “all-time greats” as reasoning for them to down beer.

Apart from being dropped twice and knocked clean out in the 12thh round by Wilder, it didn’t turn out too badly for Fury.

He got a 12 round draw from the fight, although he probably should have been knocked out in the final rounds when he went to sleep for what some boxing fans believe was a long count.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) isn’t saying whether he’ll down a few beers before Saturday’s trilogy match with Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) on October 9th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

There’s a lot more to lose for Fury than when he fought Wilder the first time in 2018, as he could get a massive $100 million payday for a fight with Anthony Joshua in 2022.

Joshua will first need to defeat IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in early next year, and there’s tremendous doubt that AJ can do that.

Usyk beat Joshua like a drum last month, winning a decisive 12 round unanimous decision on September 25th at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London, England.

But even if Joshua loses again, Fury can still make excellent money fighting Usyk. It just might not be the same kind of dough that he would have made fighting Joshua.

“When I was boxing Deontay Wilder in Los Angeles in 2018, it was the night before the fight and I had this urge to go downstairs and have a beer,” said @WBCboxing.

“I go downstairs and I get two beers, one for me and one for my buddy, Tim. He said, ‘What are you doing? You’re fighting for the heavyweight championship of the world tomorrow night,’ and I said, ‘Listen, the all-time greats used to have brandies and used to get sackless drunk before championship fights.

“So, if I can’t have a beer, I’ll be right. And so, I ended up having a beer, and I felt good, went to bed and had an early night and I felt great the next day and put up a good fight,” said Fury.

So, there it is. Fury drank beer before his fight with Wilder in 2018 and was knocked out in the 12th round. He survived, but only because the referee Jack Reiss gave a count while he was unconscious, which was very odd.