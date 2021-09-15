Deontay Wilder: Fury isn’t confident after getting thrashed by sparring partners

Deontay Wilder believes Tyson Fury has lost his self-confidence after getting thrashed by his sparring partners during his training camp for their previously scheduled July 24th fight. Fury has lost his mojo after getting battered and beaten by his sparring partners, says Wilder.

When you’re the heavyweight champion, and your 21-year-old sparring partner Jared Anderson is beating you up, it’s kind of jarring. It would be interesting to know if Fury has kept Anderson in his camp after what he did to him or if he let him go.

After a year and a half delay, Wilder will be looking for recent on October 9th against Fury at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight will be shown on FOX Sports PPV.

Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) believes that WBC heavyweight champion Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) felt he wasn’t ready to fight him after getting worked over by his sparring partners, so he came up with the COVID-19 story to back out of the fight.

Wilder: Fury is paranoid

According to Wilder, Fury believed that postponing the trilogy match for three months until October 9th would give him more time to prepare, and he would regain his shattered self-belief.

Wilder says it’s not going to work. In other words, Fury’s confidence isn’t going to return, and he’s heading for an even worse beat down than the ones he received from his sparring partners in camp.

Deontay states that he has a guy in his current training camp that was working with Fury for his July 24th camp, and he confirmed that Tyson was getting beaten up and having a bad time.

“He wasn’t ready. A lot of his sparring partners were piecing him up. The rumors are true. He was getting dropped, and he was getting pieced up,” said Wilder to 78SPORTSTV about why Fury pulled out of their July 24th fight.

“He wasn’t having a great camp. My thing is, you weren’t having a great camp then, and you’re not going to have a great camp any other time.

“He’s paranoid that he has to get in with one of the most dangerous fighters in the world again,” said Wilder about Fury. “It bothers him.”

Wilder says he’s going to punish Fury

“I have someone in my camp that was in camp with him. Boxing is a very small sport,” said Wilder about him having someone that leaked info to him on how Fury looked during his recent camp.

“When you have a camp that you’re not doing your best, that s*** is going to get out.

“There ain’t no way around that, and that’s what happened. The truth got out, and he’s not confident.

“If those guys are doing it, he’s stepping in with one of the most dangerous guys in boxing history, just imagine what I’m going to do to him.

“But he don’t have to worry about what I’m going to do to him. Just show up in the ring. He’s supposed to act like he’s confident and acting like he’s in control.

“Coming up with all these lies and let these people defend him because he’s got the complexion for the protection. The old Deontay Wilder is gone. He’s not here no more,” said Wilder.

Fury must have had a real bad camp for some many people to be talking about it. Also, for Fury to postpone the fight with Wilder to October 9th tells you that he was having a real nightmarish time.