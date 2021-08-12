Rolly Romero turns down Haney fight, says Devin is ‘irrelevant’

Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero has surprisingly turned down an offer to challenge for a world title against WBC lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney for his next fight. Haney (26-0, 15 KOs) and his dad, Bill Haney, have offered Rolly (14-0, 12 KOs) a crack at the WBC 135-lb title, but for some reason, he’s turned it down.

Although the 25-year-old Rolly does hold the WBA interim lightweight title, that’s not the real deal. Teofimo Lopez is ahead of him with the WBA ‘Super World’ title, and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis holds the WBA ‘regular’ title.

Rolly’s rationale for rejecting the fight with the 22-year-old Haney is that he’s “at the bottom of the food chain” and that he’s “irrelevant,” according to NYfights.

Instead of accepting a fight offered to him by Haney, Rolly wants to challenge Tank Davis for his WBA belt at 135 or 140.

The two share the same promoters at Mayweather promotions, which should make putting the fight together quite easy. However, Mayweather Promotions don’t seem to be in a hurry to make the Tank Davis vs. Rolly Romero fight, and it’s easy to understand why.

Those are two revenue streams that Mayweather Promotions has going for them. If they let Rolly fight Tank, he’s likely to lose, which would spoil his future chances of rising to stardom to bring in the big bucks.

Rolly says Haney is at the bottom of the food chain

“Haney’s dad is the biggest liar in boxing,” said Rolly Romero to NYfights when told that Bill Haney said he’d contacted Mayweather Promotions to inquire about setting up a fight between Devin and Rolly.

“Devin Haney always talks out of his a**.” Rolly continued. “Don’t even pay him any attention. He calls out everybody but doesn’t fight anyone. Haney is literally irrelevant. Devin Haney is a joke and literally at the bottom of the food chain.

“He [Devin] has no power and no chin. He was literally gifted a belt, like, ‘Can you send me a belt? Thanks.’ That’s what literally happened,” said Rolly Romero on how Haney received his WBC lightweight title from the World Boxing Council.

It’s unclear whether Rolly has already been told behind the scenes by his promoters at Mayweather Promotions that they’re not going to let him fight Haney. If that’s the case, it would explain why Rolly isn’t jumping at the chance to win the WBC belt against Haney.

The best way for Rolly to become a star and lure Tank Davis into fighting him would be to defeat Haney and pick up his WBC strap for bait.

Bill Haney is ready to set up Devin vs. Rolly fight

“If we’re at the bottom of the food chain, he’s not even in the supermarket,” said Bill Haney to AKHi TV about Rolly Romero, saying that Devin is irrelevant.

“Let’s make this s*** happen and settle it once and for all. Whoever wins moves on to better things, and whoever doesn’t goes back to the drawing board and figures it out.

“If he remains quiet the way he is because our accolades speak for themselves. What we’ve been doing in boxing speaks for itself, but he [Romero] was the loudest mouth in the room, so we’ll see,” said Bill about Rolly being quiet about the Haney fight.

“Devin is ready to pursue negotiations with the fight to make the fight [with Romero] happen. One thing I know is it’s a fight that the people want to see.

“If Rolly is the fighter who he says he is, with his team behind him and Devin’s team behind him as well, it has all the makings for a big event, a nice event for the people. So let’s make it happen.

“Let’s get Rolly to stop talking and commit to making the fight happen,” said Bill Haney.

Rolly seems disinterested in fighting Haney, and the way he’s talking, he’s already made up his mind that he won’t take the fight. It would be a huge upgrade for Rolly from the guys he’s been fighting in, Anthony Yigit and Jackson Marinez, if he were to challenge Haney for his WBC title, but if he or Mayweather Promotions don’t want it, what can you do?