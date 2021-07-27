Deontay Wilder will benefit with delay of Tyson Fury trilogy says Andy Lee

Trainer Andy Lee believes former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder gains more Tyson Fury in having their fight postponed three months from July 24th to October 9th.

Lee, who works with Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs), thinks the extra time that Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) will be getting from the postponement will help him because he’ll be able to work with his new trainer Malik Scott.

Still, Lee thinks Wilder will struggle mentally because of how he was beaten last year by Fury in losing by a seventh round knockout. Fury dominated the fight from the third round after clipping Wilder with a punch behind the head.

Whatever chance Wilder had to win the fight went out the window after getting clipped with the rabbit punch from Fury.

“I think it’s a benefit to [Deontay Wilder],” said Andy Lee to the DAZN Boxing Show on Wilder having the edge over Tyson Fury due to their fight being postponed until October 9th.

“Because he’ll have longer with Malik Scott, allow him to prepare, and more time to get himself in the right place mentally, because that’s what the challenge is for him is to be right mentally,” said Lee.

Even if Wilder wasn’t right mentally, he’s going to come out guns blazing on October 9th, looking to KO Fury with every shot. When Lee talks about Wilder needing to be right mentally, he’s overthinking the process.

Wilder is going to throw power shots whether he’s afraid or not. That’s just how he fights. In the end, the fight will come down to physics.

If Wilder can land one of his shots with full force on Fury’s chin, it won’t matter if he’s still haunted by the loss to him.

Fury will be knocked out just the same. The stuff that Lee is talking about would make sense if Wilder were afraid to throw punches, but he’s not. He’s going to come out and try and take Fury’s head off.

“I think after the second fight, the job of pace is done,” said Lee. “It will take an immense, immense effort to come back from that mentally for Wilder. So it’s given him more time, more time to get the style that Malik Scott wants to have.

“I don’t know what they’re going to do, whether they’re going to fight or try and box,” said Lee about Wilder.

Fury did a good job of coming back from getting knocked out by Wilder in their first fight in 2018. Wilder knocked Fury out cold in the 12th round, and the referee clearly should have stopped the contender. Fury came back from being knocked out.

It might be harder for Fury this time because he’s not carrying around as much weight as he did in the second fight. He really bulked up last time for the rematch with Wilder, but that size is gone for Fury.