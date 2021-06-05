Jake Paul & Tyron Woodley behind the scenes face-off

Jake ‘The Problem Child’ Paul and Tyron Woodley met up behind the scenes on Thursday away from the crunch of the media to do publicity photos at the 5th street Gym in Miami to promote their August 28th fight on Showtime pay-per-view.

(Photo credit: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME)

It was interesting to see how different YouTuber Jake and the former five-time UFC champion Woodley were when they didn’t have a cheering section behind them.

Jake seemed uncomfortable standing face to face with the 39-year-old Woodley. It looked like Woodley was trying to gain an edge over the 24-year-old Jake by glaring at him.

This fight could wind up being bigger than this Sunday’s match between Floyd Mayweather Jr and Logan Paul. One reason why the Jake vs. Woodley fight could bring in bigger numbers is the fact this will be a professionally sanctioned contest, and it’s recently matched.

You can say the same thing about the Mayweather-Logan fight, as that’s a mismatch. The only way Logan wins is if Mayweather got old since his last fight against Conor McGregor in 2017.

Jake definitely has the size advantage over Woodley, and he’ll likely be the much bigger puncher. Woodley is more of a combination puncher than a huge one-punch guy like Jake.

If Jake can land his right hand or left hook on the button, he’ll put Woodley to sleep. Jake has one-punch power in either hand, and he’s very dangerous.

“He’s not as good as me and he’s playing catch-up,” said Jake about Woodley. “We see holes in his whole entire game and he has try to learn how to box.

“He’s stiff. Muscles don’t fight and he’s going to be out of his element. This is boxing,” said Jake.

Woodley has got a lot of stuff to learn in a short period of time for him to prepare for Jake. Woodley is used to throwing short combination punches with little power on them.

For Woodley to have a chance of winning this fight, he’ll need to work on his power and keep his guard up to protect his chin.

If Jake lands anything solid, he’ll likely stun Woodley. Once, Jake has his opponents hurt. He’s a great finisher.

“This isn’t MMA. You can’t learn how to box in this amount of time. Now we’re going to show him the reins,” said Jake.

“The Disney kid is going to beat up the five-time UFC champion of the world. It’s going to be hilarious,” Jake Paul said.