Shakur Stevenson quotes for Toka Kahn Clary fight on Saturday

Shakur Stevenson (14-0, 8 KOs) is ready for his 10-round fight this Saturday, December 12th on ESPN against Toka Kahn Clary (28-2, 19 KOs) in ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Former WBO featherweight champion Stevenson, 23, is looking to impress in his second fight in the 130-lb division against veteran Kahn Clary.

Stevenson is coming off of a sixth-round knockout over Felix Caraballo in his debut at super featherweight last June in Las Vegas.

On Saturday, the 2016 Olympic silver medalist Shakur will be making a step up against the 28-year-old Kahn Clary, who has only lost twice in his career to Kid Galahad and Jhon Gemino.

Also, on Saturday’s Top Rank promoted Stevenson vs. Kahn Clary card:

Felix Verdejo vs. Masayoshi Nakatani – 10 rounds

Jessie Rodriguez vs. Saul Juarez – 8 rounds

Edgar Berlanga vs. Ulises Sierra – 8 rounds

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Brandon Valdes – 8 rounds

Clay Collard vs. Quincy LaVallais – 8 rounds

Stevenson impressed with Toka

“With Toka, I seen him fight Kid Galahad,” said Shakur. “I knew of Toka since I was an amateur coming up, and he would go in Olympic trials all that kind of stuff.

“I only watched Toka for three rounds. That’s the most I could do. I can’t really say I’ve been studying him and all that kind of stuff. I know of his style already.

“We as boxers, we know he’s a good fighter. It’s not as we’re getting in there with a scrub. I know he’s a real good fighter. It doesn’t matter how good he is, I’m going to make him look a certain way, and people will have opinions of him regardless.

“Right now, I think the biggest fight for me is me and [Miguel] Berchelt. Berchelt being the top dog, and everybody knows the potential I got.

“They’re going to match it up, boxer vs. a big puncher. Can Shakur beat this dude? It’s a different type of fighter. I say Berchelt right now, but in the long run, I say Tank and me.

Shakur to face Herring vs. Frampton winner

“That’s the fight that I’m getting,” Stevenson said about him taking on the winner of the Jamel Herring vs. Carl Frampton clash.

“Hopefully, they hurry up with their dates and decide what they’re doing so I can be back in March against the winner of that fight.

Boxing is a business. I can’t look at it like I’m cool with Jamel. That’s the enemy if we get in the ring. I ain’t going to say that it was very important because I didn’t even know I would be fighting this year.

“I thought it was over. I thought the next fight was in January or something. When the call came, I’m one of those persons that are always in shape, and I’m not going to pass up on the opportunity, no matter what it was.

“I actually jumped forward, thinking Berchelt fell out of the fight with [Oscar] Valdez, I could get the Valdez fight. But I guess Valdez wants to play chess, and he won the title and whatever excuse he might make.

“Sooner or later, if he gets past Berchelt, he’s going to have to see me too. He can’t run for too long. I don’t think I’m at the point where I’m going to say I’m the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

“I am competitive, and I do like to compete. I’m competitive, but I’m not looking at their performances and judging them. The performance that did impress me was probably Teofimo, but other than that, I wasn’t really impressed and Terence.

“Just tune in on December 12th. You’re going to see the same thing I’ve been doing. It’s going to be a dominant performance, nothing less, and that’s all you’re going to get out of me,” said Stevenson.