Charlo Doubleheader PBC on Showtime PPV Live Results & Photos

Jermall Charlo vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko
Jermell Charlo vs. Jeison Rosario
Daniel Roman vs. Juan Carlos Payano
Luis Nery gegen Aaron Alameda
Brandon Figueroa W TKO 10 Damien Vazquez
John Riel Casimero W TKO 3 Duke Micah
Date: Saturday, Sept. 26
The Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko three-fight card kicks off the doubleheader at 7 p.m. ET. The Charlo vs. Rosario three-fight card will follow.
You can watch the Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko, Charlo vs. Rosario doubleheader live on Showtime PPV. Price: $74.95, it can be watched on television or live-streamed on Showtime.com.
In the United Kingdom and Germany, the fight is available via the Fite TV app.
Saturday’s Boxing Title Fight Lines Highlighted by the Charlo Twins:
Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs Jermall Charlo
Sergiy Derevyanchenko +160 (8/5)
Jermall Charlo -180 (5/9)
Jeison Rosario vs Jermell Charlo
Jeison Rosario +360 (18/5)
Jermell Charlo -450 (9/2)
Duke Micah vs John Riel Casimero
Duke Micah +500 (5/1)
John Riel Casimero -700 (1/7)
Damien Vazquez vs Brandon Figueroa
Damien Vazquez +1500 (15/1)
Brandon Figueroa -5000 (1/50)
Aaron Alameda vs Luis Nery
Aaron Alameda +1050 (21/2)
Luis Nery -2300 (1/23)
Odds courtesy of BetOnline (BetOnline.ag, Twitter: @betonline_ag).