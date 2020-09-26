Charlo Doubleheader PBC on Showtime PPV Live Results & Photos

Jermall Charlo vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Jermell Charlo vs. Jeison Rosario

Daniel Roman vs. Juan Carlos Payano

Luis Nery gegen Aaron Alameda

Brandon Figueroa W TKO 10 Damien Vazquez

John Riel Casimero W TKO 3 Duke Micah

Date: Saturday, Sept. 26

The Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko three-fight card kicks off the doubleheader at 7 p.m. ET. The Charlo vs. Rosario three-fight card will follow.

You can watch the Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko, Charlo vs. Rosario doubleheader live on Showtime PPV. Price: $74.95, it can be watched on television or live-streamed on Showtime.com.

In the United Kingdom and Germany, the fight is available via the Fite TV app.

Saturday’s Boxing Title Fight Lines Highlighted by the Charlo Twins:

Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs Jermall Charlo

Sergiy Derevyanchenko +160 (8/5)

Jermall Charlo -180 (5/9)

Jeison Rosario vs Jermell Charlo

Jeison Rosario +360 (18/5)

Jermell Charlo -450 (9/2)

Duke Micah vs John Riel Casimero

Duke Micah +500 (5/1)

John Riel Casimero -700 (1/7)

Damien Vazquez vs Brandon Figueroa

Damien Vazquez +1500 (15/1)

Brandon Figueroa -5000 (1/50)

Aaron Alameda vs Luis Nery

Aaron Alameda +1050 (21/2)

Luis Nery -2300 (1/23)

