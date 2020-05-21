Four Hours of Mike Tyson on ESPN this Saturday

Memorial Day Weekend on ESPN and ESPN+ – ESPN will open its extensive library of vintage boxing matches this weekend to present four hours of “Iron” Mike Tyson in some of the most iconic fights of his legendary career on Saturday, May 23, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

The four-hour block starts with “Mike Tyson’s Greatest Hits – Volume I” followed by four classic fights highlighting the early part of Tyson’s career, which began with 19 straight knockout wins by an average of less than two rounds per fight, before a dominating 10-round unanimous decision over James “Quick” Tillis in 1986. Two of Tyson’s most iconic fights – a heavyweight title bout versus Michael Spinks in 1988 and his first fight with Frank Bruno in 1989 – will round out the night. Six of the fights featured during the four-hour Tyson block are available to stream now on ESPN+ for on-demand viewing.

In addition to early Tyson fights, ESPN+ is presenting a special collection of classic “blockbuster” matches to kick start Memorial Day weekend. The special collection includes legendary boxers Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, George Foreman, Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler, Thomas Hearns, Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and more.

Saturday, May 23, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on ESPN

7:00 p.m. Mike Tyson’s Greatest Hits – Volume I

7:30 p.m. Tyson vs. Mike Jameson (Available to stream on ESPN+)

8:00 p.m. Tyson vs. Jess Ferguson (Available to stream on ESPN+)

8:30 p.m. Steve Zouski (Available to stream on ESPN+)

9:00 p.m. James Tillis (Available to stream on ESPN+)

10:00 p.m. Tyson vs. Michael Spinks (Available to stream on ESPN+)

10:30 p.m. Tyson vs. Frank Bruno I (Available to stream on ESPN+)

Special Collection of Blockbuster World Championship Fights on ESPN+

Marvin Hagler vs. Thomas Hearns (Middleweight, 1985)

Foreman vs. Evander Holyfield (Heavyweight, 1991)

Ray Leonard vs. Thomas Hearns II (Super Middleweight, 1989)

Manny Pacquiao vs. Miguel Cotto ( Welterweight, 2009)

Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao (Welterweight, 2015)

Ali vs. Spinks 1 (Heavyweight, 1978)

Ali vs. Frazier 1 (Heavyweight, 1971)

Ali vs. Frazier 2 (Heavyweight, 1974)

Ali vs. Frazier 3 (Heavyweight, 1975)

