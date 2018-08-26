RESULTS: Stephen Ormond Decisions George Ashie

Stephen Ormond is determined to complete a fairytale and win the lightweight world title after climbing off the canvas to outpoint world-ranked George Ashie in Glasgow.





Ormond was felled by the powerful Ghanaian but recovered to return the favour on his way to narrow win on the scorecards – prompting wild scenes of celebration in the ring and in the crowd.

The following night, Jose Pedraza (25-1-KO12) deposed Raymundo Beltran (35-8-1-KO21) to become WBO world champion and has immediately been challenged by the popular Ormond (26-5-KO13).

Ormond said: “I’ve seen Pedraza fight a bit. Now he’s a double world champion so he’s definitely good but I don’t fear him.

“The sooner the better for me. It makes sense for these champions to come out here and fight but I don’t mind where it happens.





“I’ve no fear of any of these champions. I’m just excited to get out there and fight again as soon as possible. I’m eager.

“I don’t know what it is but I’ve always been a hard worker. My mind is now in the game. Mentally I’m in a great place. I believe it’s my destiny to be world champion and with MTK Global I’ll hopefully get the shot.

“I refused to be beaten by Ashie because I know what I’ve got left in me. It’s a new me and I mean that. If I’d listened to people, I’d have given up five years ago. There are fights left in me, let me tell you.

“Pedraza is a champion and I want to fight him. Congratulations to him on his new belt but don’t get too comfortable in it because I’m coming for it.”

Ormond: 50-50 derbies so good for boxing

Former European champion Stephen Ormond is pleased to be playing his part in fan-friendly fights but warns world-ranked George Ashie there’s only one winner tonight.

‘The Rock’ (25-5-KO13) takes on Ghana’s heavy-hitting Ashie (28-4-1-KO20) on a packed MTK Global bill at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena – live on BoxNation from 7pm.

With several MTK Global ‘derbies’ such as Jack Catterall v Tyrone McKenna and Luke Keeler v Conrad Cummings lighting up big stages of late, Ormond asserts that the spectators – both live and at home – are consistently benefitting.

Ormond said: “If you put two top fighters in against each other then it’s good for everybody. The best will come out on top and it shows everyone what’s what and who’s who.

“It’s really great for the fans to put these kind of fights on. Whether it’s the ones who are turning up to attend the show or the ones watching on TV, people will always want to see true 50-50 fights.

“I want to be right at the top of this sport and once I take Ashie’s WBO world ranking, the sky is really the limit for me. Everything seems to be happening at the right time for me because I matured late in my career.

“When I beat Ashie, I believe I’ll be close to being in a position to challenge Raymundo Beltra for the world title. With MTK Global behind me, anything is possible and I’d like to thank them for putting this fight on.”

In addition to Ormond v Ashie, Darragh ‘Super’ Foley faces the well-respected Chris Jenkins as the headline act with popular Scottish fighters such as David Brophy, Kieran Smith and Stephen Tiffney on the card.

Meuli Neutralizes Mulovhedzi To Become WBF Champion

25-year-old Swiss prospect Zino Meuli came of age on Saturday night, August 25, when he captured the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) International Welterweight title by defeating former IBO World Champion Tsiko Mulovhedzi from South Africa.

Headlining a show promoted by Markus Schefer at the Bodensee-Arena in Kreuzlingen, Switzerland, a lot of pressure was on the back of the young man from Horn, only about 30 kilometres away, with plenty of support from fans, family and friends.

It was expected to be a tough and dangerous fight for Meuli, who had never competed at this level before, and Mulovhedzi, who had fought and defeated much better opposition, was by many considered a favourite to ruin the party.

But, after a nervous start, the local hero found his distance and rhythm after four rounds and out-boxed the visitor while moving effectively and landing in spurts. Mulovhedzi came forward but was very infective, and never landed anything of consequence.

Judges Thomas Walser and Jean-Marcel Nartz both scored the fight 98-92, while judge Joerg Mangott had Meuli, now 12-0 (6), winning even more comfortably at 100-91. Mulovhedzi travels back to South Africa with a 12-9-3 (6) record, losing only for the second time in the last nine years.