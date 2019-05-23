British Heavyweights Rule The World, Says Ricky Hatton

RICKY HATTON believes the mouth-watering clash between Daniel Dubois and Nathan Gorman proves the strength of British heavyweight boxing.





Dubois (11-0, 10KOs) and Hatton trained Gorman (16-0, 11KOs) meet for the vacant British championship in one of the most significant domestic fights in recent years at The O2, London on Saturday July 13, live on BT Sport.

The winner will go soaring up the world rankings. And with both men in their early twenties promoter Frank Warren insists he will rebuild the loser and get him back on the title trail.

Tyson Fury is the lineal champion and Anthony Joshua holds the IBF, WBA and WBO belts, to leave Hatton gushing: “What a time to be a British heavyweight boxer.”





“On the world stage we’re up there and domestically there is world class potential.

“It wasn’t so long ago few people knew who a British heavyweight was. Now we have so many.

“People ask; ‘Why is Nathan against Daniel happening for a British title? It’s a little bit too soon ,’and maybe it is with the amount of fights they’ve had.

“But, if you win a British title these days it is more prestigious than it was in years gone by and that is no disrespect to anyone.

“There are British heavyweights at world level like Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte. Then you have Dereck Chisora, Dave Allen, Daniel Dubois, Joe Joyce and Nathan.

“If you win the British title you’ve earn’t it because there are so many great fighters out there.

“It isn’t just a lovely Lonsdale belt at stake, but doors will be opened for the winner.”

FURY: I WOULDN’T LET DUBOIS AND GORMAN FIGHT EACH OTHER

LINEAL heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is shocked that the sensational heavyweight prospects Daniel Dubois and Nathan Gorman are meeting so early in their careers.

The young guns clash for the vacant British heavyweight title on Frank Warren’s ‘Heavy Duty’ card at The O2, London on Saturday July 13, live on BT Sport.

Dubois (11-0, 10KOs) and Gorman (16-0, 11KOs) are both tipped to reach the top by Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren, who insists he that defeat will not spell the end for the loser.

Fury who fights Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas next month is sure to be ringside and has been training alongside Gorman in Manchester.

He said: “It’s a good fight and if it was up to me, I wouldn’t let them fight each other because they are both young and unbeaten prospects.”

Also on the card is Olympic silver medallist Joe Joyce (9-0, 9KOs), another world class prospect who could face the winner later this year.

Fury added: “I study heavyweight boxing and they are all good lads. I’ve sparred with Joe, Dubois and Gorman.

“They are all unbeaten prospects and all big men. Why can’t they do it? It’s there for them to do and it’s not impossible if they dedicate and sacrifice their lives.”