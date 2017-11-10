WEIGH-IN RESULTS FROM NYCB LIVE FOR TOMORROW’S NIGHT OF FIGHTS

Long Island is in for a thrilling slugfest tomorrow at the Nassau Coliseum. The entire card for tomorrow’s fights at NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, weighed-in, including the three bouts to be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing.

Long Island knockout artist, Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin weighed in at a ready, 141.2 lbs., and Mexican brawler Roberto “Massa” Ortiz

came in at the same weight of, 141.2 lbs.





Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin (20-0 16 KOs) will be the TV opener on HBO, in a 10 round clash against Mexican brawler Roberto “Massa” Ortiz (35-1-2 26 KO’s). Headlining the card is Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs (32-2 29 KO’s) vs Luis “Cuba” Arias (18-0 9 KO’s) in a 12 round bout and co-feature Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (19-0-1 17 KO’s) vs Mariusz Wach (33-2 17 KO’s) in a 12 round heavyweight showdown. The HBO World Championship Boxing production is set to begin a 10:00 PM ET with Cletus Seldin vs Roberto Ortiz bout.

Before HBO goes on air, undefeated welterweight prospect Tyrone “Pretty Boy” James will be in a six-round clash against Daniel Sostre at NYCB LIVE. James has found success in making a name for himself fighting in the popular Star Boxing Rockin’ Fights series at the Paramount, in Huntington. The Elmont native has proven to be a fan favorite with his flashy, all pressure style.

Undefeated, Long Island “Pretty Boy”, Tyrone James weighed in for his 6-round welterweight bout at a mean 149.4 lbs. His opponent, veteran Daniel Sostre

tipped the scale at 144.6 lbs.