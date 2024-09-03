Is There Any Juice Left In A Rematch Between Billy Joe Saunders And Chris Eubank Jr?

Former two-time WBO champ Billy Joe Saunders has not fought for over three years. In his last fight, Saunder had to remain on his stool after eight rounds against Canelo Alvarez, Saunder’s eye in a nasty state. It’s no secret the talented southpaw picked up a big payday for the fight, and it’s no secret that BJS piled on a substantial amount of weight as he spent the money.

But now, at age 35, Saunders says he is looking at coming back, with a return fight with disliked British rival Chris Eubank Junior a real possibility. Saunders, who spoke with Talk Sport, went as far as to say that, regarding a second fight between himself and Eubank Jr, “If you take out the heavyweights and the domestic British level, it don’t get much bigger than myself and Eubank.”

But is Saunders right? Is there still anything like significant fan attention in a rematch? The two fought way back in November of 2014, with Saunders winning via split decision, retaining his European, British, and Commonwealth middleweight titles. The genuine dislike between the two would have made a rematch very interesting in 2015 or 2016. But now, after so long, is there any juice left in this rivalry?

Eubank Jr faces Kamil Szeremeta in a somewhat disappointing match-up on the big October 12 bill in Saudi Arabia, and there is a very real danger Eubank, now aged 34 (35 on September 18), will be remembered best as a fighter who talked about the big fights, not as a man who won them. Eubank, 33-3(24), has boxed just five times over the last five years, and his biggest win remains his 2019 decision over a faded James DeGale.

Saunders, though, says we fans would get excited about seeing and would enjoy a return fight between him and Eubank Jr.

“I’ll be honest; I was in heavy talks with Eubank’s manager a few weeks ago. Heavy talks,” Saunders, 30-1(14) said. “I obviously need to get myself motivated to get a comeback fight and then build it into that big fight. Obviously, it’s also for the fans to see because, it don’t get much bigger than myself and Eubank. It’s no secret that I don’t like me on a personal note and doesn’t like me on a personal note. We don’t really get on. And I think the fans will enjoy the fight and enjoy the build-up.”

Maybe. But there are bigger, far more interesting fights to make – Eubank against Ben Whitaker, for example (does Eubank want it, though?). How much has Saunders got left at this stage, and can he actually come back? Three years out is a long time in boxing. Also, at what weight would a rematch take place? Could BJS possibly make 160 or even 168 now?