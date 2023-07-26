Seniesa Estrada vs Yudica: Start Time, Date, How To Watch

Top Rank is gearing up to present an unforgettable Friday night live from the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The broadcast begins at 11 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT, exclusively LIVE on ESPN+.

The main event showcases a thrilling clash between the undisputed minimumweight champion, Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada, and Argentina’s tough ex-world champ, Leonela Yudica.

Estrada’s impeccable record (24-0, 9 KOs) speaks volumes of her skills in the ring. Her recent capture of the WBC title, following a resounding victory over the then-undefeated Tina Rupprecht, further solidifies her status as a world-class fighter. On the other side of the ring, Leonela Yudica (19-1-3, 1 KO) hails from San Juan, Argentina. An accomplished boxer in her own right, Yudica previously held the IBF flyweight title for an impressive eight-year stretch. Coming off a solid 10-round win against Tamara Elisabet Demarco, Yudica is primed and ready for battle.

Before the main event, fans will be treated to a sizzling co-feature: a 10-round junior lightweight showdown between Las Vegas’ own, Andres “Savage” Cortes, and Xavier Martinez, hailing from Sacramento. Both fighters bring exciting records to the ring, with Cortes boasting a spotless 19-0 (10 KOs) and Martinez close behind at 18-1 (12 KOs).

Cortes, who famously outperformed Teofimo Lopez twice during his amateur career, is now a seven-year pro, recognized for his thrilling, crowd-pleasing fights. Martinez, emerging from an 11-month layoff, is eager to demonstrate that he’s more than ready to step back into the junior lightweight title discussions.

On the broadcasting end, we’ll have the esteemed Joe Tessitore from ESPN calling the bouts, accompanied by none other than Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley, Jr. providing his expert insights. Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will be on the ground, bringing us real-time reports and behind-the-scenes coverage.

The main event features Seniesa Estrada squaring off against Leonela Paola Yudica in a 10-round fight for Estrada’s WBC/WBA women’s strawweight title. The undercard promises plenty of action as well, with the following bouts scheduled: