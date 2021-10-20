Photos / Quotes: Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant – virtual workout for Nov.6th

Mexican superstar, four-division world champion, and unified WBC/WBO/WBA Super Middleweight Champion Canelo Álvarez held a virtual workout on Wednesday, as he showed off his skills ahead of his highly anticipated undisputed 168-pound championship showdown against undefeated IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant taking place Saturday, November 6 live on SHOWTIME PPV from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

(Photo credit: Esther Lin/SHOWTIME)

Canelo was joined by his renowned trainer and manager Eddy Reynoso at their gym in San Diego during Wednesday’s event that streamed live on the SHOWTIME Boxing YouTube Channel (Watch the full replay HERE). Canelo and Plant will be looking to make history on November 6, as the winner of their fight will become the first undisputed 168-pound champion of the four-belt era (Click HERE to watch promo).

Tickets for the live event are on sale now and can be purchased at AXS.com. The event is promoted by Canelo Promotions and TGB Promotions and sponsored by Hennessy and Value.

See below for quotes from Canelo and Reynoso on Wednesday:

CANELO ÁLVAREZ

“I feel strong, and I’m very excited. I’m just continuing to move forward day by day toward fight night. I’m ready to make history on November 6.

“It’s new for me to have this much bad blood with an opponent, and it’s very different from usual, and it’s the most hatred I’ve had with an opponent heading into a big fight.

“I’m sticking with my prediction of a knockout before round eight. The first couple of games will be difficult, but as the fight progresses, I will be able to get him out of there.

“I delivered the message I had to at our press conference. I don’t have to say anything else to Plant. I’m just going to prepare to face him in the ring on November 6.

“The secret to me and Eddy’s relationship is our discipline. My mind is so strong, and I will use that to my advantage in this fight.

“I’ve never been involved in anything like what happened at the first press conference between Caleb and me. Whether it sells the fight or not, the most important thing for me is to become undisputed on November 6.

“I’ve been in the ring for huge fights like this a lot of times. For him, it’s going to be a challenge being in there for a battle of this magnitude for the first time, and he’s going to have to control his emotions.

“I’m a complete fighter. I can do various things in the ring. I can be aggressive. I can counterpunch; I can move. I know I have to be a complete fighter. That’s what I’ve learned to be under Eddy Reynoso.

“Caleb is a good boxer, he has a good job, and he moves very well. But it’s nothing I haven’t seen before. I’m just going to use my skills and experience to win the fight.

“This is very important for my country of Mexico. This is one of the most important fights of my life. I’m taking it very seriously, and a win means a lot to me.

“I don’t want to compare myself to great Mexican champions of the past, and I want to go out and make my history. In the end, I want to be considered one of the best along with the legends who came before me.”

EDDY REYNOSO, Canelo’s Trainer and Manager

“We’re very focused right now. It’s an emotional experience preparing for a fight of this magnitude. We’re anxious, but in a good way, as we head toward November 6.

“There’s no bad blood with Caleb in my mind, and we’re just focused on making history. We want to continue to build our name so that Mexicans around the world can galvanize around Canelo Álvarez.

“The experience and heart that Canelo has are going to be the key to victory. We have to go out there and find Caleb Plant. He’s a good technical fighter, and he has good legs and a good boxing IQ. We have to pressure him from the very start.

“Our focus is to make sure we show everyone that Mexican boxing is number one. If we get this victory and unify the division, we will be making a significant mark in the sport.

“This is the most important fight in Canelo’s career. As a prizefighter, there is nothing bigger than unifying a division, and that’s why we’re training so hard.”