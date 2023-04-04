Okolie vs Billam-Smith Official For May 27 @ Bournemouth AFC Stadium

On May 27, the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth will host a historic world title fight between two former sparring partners: Lawrence Okolie and Chris Billam-Smith. The WBO cruiserweight champion Okolie will travel to the hometown of his challenger Billam-Smith, who holds the Commonwealth and European belts. The fight will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and promises to be a thrilling clash of styles and personalities.

Okolie (19-0, 14 KOs) is one of the most dominant fighters in the cruiserweight division. He won the world title in March 2021 by stopping Krzysztof Glowacki in six rounds and has since defended it three times, most recently against David Light in Manchester last month. Okolie is a tall and powerful puncher who uses his long reach and jab to keep his opponents at bay. He is also confident and ambitious, aiming to unify the division and eventually move up to heavyweight.

Billam-Smith (17-1, 12 KOs) is a rising star who has impressed with his exciting performances and fan-friendly attitude. He won the Commonwealth title in 2019 by beating Craig Glover and added the European title in 2020 by outpointing Deion Jumah. He has also shown his toughness and heart in two memorable fights against Isaac Chamberlain and Armend Xhoxhaj, both of which he won by knockout. Billam-Smith is a skilled boxer who likes to work on the inside and throw combinations. He is also passionate and loyal, representing his beloved AFC Bournemouth and drawing inspiration from his late father.

The fight between Okolie and Billam-Smith is not only a clash of champions, but also a clash of former friends. The two fighters used to train together at Shane McGuigan’s gym, where they sparred many rounds and learned from each other. However, when Okolie decided to switch trainers and join SugarHill Steward, the mentor of Tyson Fury, he opened the door for a potential fight with Billam-Smith. The two have exchanged respectful words on social media, but also expressed their desire to win by knockout.

The fight will take place at the Vitality Stadium, the home of AFC Bournemouth, which will be transformed into a boxing arena for the occasion. It will be the biggest boxing event ever to take place on the south coast and a dream come true for Billam-Smith, who is a lifelong fan of the football club. The stadium will be filled with thousands of supporters who will create an electric atmosphere for their local hero. Okolie, however, is not intimidated by the hostile crowd and believes he will silence them with his performance.

Okolie vs Billam-Smith is a fight that has all the ingredients for a classic: two talented and hungry fighters, two contrasting styles and personalities, two rival camps and trainers, and two passionate fan bases. It is also a fight that could have major implications for the cruiserweight division, as the winner could go on to face other world champions or contenders such as Mairis Briedis, Ilunga Makabu or Richard Riakporhe.